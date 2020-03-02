Bigg Boss Runner-ups Asim Riaz And Sreesanth Clicked Together Amid Gym Session

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and Bigg Boss 12 runner-up Sreesanth were recently spotted together at the gym. The two were clicked together amidst their workout session. Their fans have been calling them "people's winners" in the comments section.

Bigg Boss 12 and 13 runners-up win all the love

Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end, but the discussions and speculations around the reality show still continues. Recently, Bigg Boss 12 and 13 runners-up were snapped together at the gym. In the picture doing the rounds on social media, Asim Riaz and Sreesanth can be seen posing together. Sreesanth is wearing a pair of blue tracks with a white t-shirt in the picture. He has topped his look with a white cap. On the other hand, Asim Riaz can be seen wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt with a pair of black workout pants. He is also seen wearing earphones in the picture. The two seem to be having a good conversation in the second picture posted. Have a look at the post here.

Fans love to see the two runner-ups together

In the set of pictures doing the rounds on social media, Asim Riaz and Sreesanth can be seen getting a lot of love. The two are being called people's winners. These comments are being made in reference to the famous belief amongst the fans that Asim Riaz should have won Bigg Boss 13 while Sreesanth should have won Bigg Boss 12. People have been talking about how these two Bigg Boss runners-up might have not won the show but have won the audience’s hearts. Have a look.

Image courtesy: Asim Riaz and Sreesanth Nair Instagram

