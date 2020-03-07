The Debate
Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Go On A Long Drive And Fans Can't Keep Calm; Watch

Television News

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana went on a long drive recently. The video of which was posted on a fan page of the couple. Here is the video and fans' reaction.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and his rumoured beau Himanshi Khurana recently went for a long drive, the video of which has been posted on one of Asim Riaz's fan page. The video has Asim Riaz humming a Punjabi song. Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurrana is fully engrossed in the song while she is recording him. The video posted on March 6, 2020, seems to have struck a chord with the fans of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who are famous among their fans as #Asimanshi. 

Check out the video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim riaz (@asimriaz.01) on

Also Read | Rashami Desai Reveals Her Current Equation With Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla; Read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim riaz (@asimriaz.01) on

Also Read | Asim Riaz Gets Slammed By 'Bigg Boss 13' Influencer, Called 'unthankful'

Also Read | Arti Singh Considers Dancing With Salman Khan A Bigger Prize Than 'Bigg Boss 13' Trophy

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana first met in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana was dating someone else at that time. But her relationship with Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss house was the talking point. Especially for the chemistry, the two shared, which reportedly also led to Himanshi Khurana's break-up with her long time boyfriend.

Asim Riaz, who was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13, proposed Himanshi Khurana on National television after he realised about her break-up. Ever since then, the two have been together. Although the two have resented from putting their personal life on social media. Here are some fan reaction to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's video: 

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Also Read | Sreesanth Claims Bigg Boss 13 'absolutely' Biased, Adds 'Asim Riaz Should've Won'

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will together feature in a music video. The music video that is reported to release on March 18, 2020, is presented by Desi Music Factory. Asim Riaz released the first look poster of the music single on his Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
