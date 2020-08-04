First Look Of Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's New Song 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' Revealed

Asim Riaz, who is best known for her appearance in Bigg Boss, and Himanshi Khurana will soon collaborate for a song. The upcoming song is titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The two recently revealed the first look of the music video. With all that said now, here are the details of the upcoming song and the first look:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's first look in 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'

The first look of the upcoming song featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana features Asim playing the piano. Himanshi Khurana can be seen gazing lovingly at Himanshi's eyes. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz took to social media platforms to reveal the news.

In the post shared by Himanshi Khurana, she penned, ''Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August. #tseries @tseries.official @bhushankumar @asimriaz77.official @iamhimanshikhurana @Amaal_mallik @Kumaarofficial @arijitsingh @arvindrkhaira Team himanshi @saurabhmakeovers @aliwarofficial @nidhe_k''.

Check out the post shared by Himanshi Khurana on Instagram, followed by Asim Riaz's post on Twitter.

Fans have been showering love on the post shared by Himanshi Khurana. They praised the look revealed by the Bigg Boss contestant. Check out the comments shared:

The song would be released on August 10 according to the post shared by Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz. The song, which is produced under the banner name T-Series, is composed by Amaal Malik. It is sung by prominent singer Arijit Singh while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were widely noted for their appearance on Bigg Boss. They appeared on Big Boss season 13 and the season ended only a few months back. Azim Riaz and Himashi Khuaran had collaborated for 2 other songs titled Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The songs garnered widespread attention from their fans. Asim Riaz was also seen in yet another video titled Teri Gali, which released recently. Himanshi Khurana was also a part of yet another music video, titled Distance.

