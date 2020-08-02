Dulquer Salmaan's Films That Showcase The Beauty Of Life; 'Charlie' To 'Bangalore Days'

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the highly successful actors in the South film industry and he has delivered some of the most stellar performances throughout his acting career. Right from the actor's Second Show to his recently Varane Avashyamund, the actor has been a part of a wide range of films and has played unconventional roles in films. The actor has also been a part of films that showcase the beauty of life. Having said that, here are some of Dulquer Salmaan's films including Charlie and others that represent the beauty of life:

Charlie

Charlie, directed by Martin Prakkat, the flick features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. The plot of the film sheds light on the life an artist named Tessa (Parvathy Thiruvothu) who is determined to hunt down Charlie, a vagabond who is known for transforming the lives of people with positive approach. The romantic drama narrates how searching for soulmate transforms into a beautiful love story. The film bagged around 33 awards and nominations.

Ustad Hotel

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the film features Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of a chef who is later obliged to work as a cook at his grandfather's restaurant. However, he learns about life working with his grandfather. Penned by Anjali Menon, the storyline of the film revolves around the concept of love and family. The 2012 Malayalam-language drama flick features Dulquer Salmaan, Thilakan and Nithya Menon in lead roles. The commercially successful film earned several awards and accolades including National Film Awards for various reasons including the dialogues, songs, direction and others.

Bangalore Days

Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Arjun, who is a mechanic-turned-bike racer and he encourages his cousins, that is Divya (Nazriya Nizam) and Krishnan (Nivin Pauly) to free themselves and get used to different lifestyles. One of the major highlights of the film is the way Arjun's (Dulquer Salmaan) life changes when he falls for a girl named RJ Sarah (Parvathy Thiruvothu), who supports and encourages him to find inner peace. The 2014 movie garnered widespread attention and also earned awards including Kerala State Film Awards.

Vaayai Moodi Pesavum

The Balaji Mohan directorial features a very unusual romantic drama and is one of the critically acclaimed movies of the actor. The film showcases Dulquer Salmaan playing the role of a salesman in a city named Panimalai, that is affected by a very strange virus. One of the primary attributes of Vaayai Moodi Pesavum is the on-screen chemistry between Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim, who falls for each other amid the virus crises and on the other hand, the people of the city are hunting down for a solution.

