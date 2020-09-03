Asim Riaz & Himanshi's Latest Music Video 'Afsos Karoge' Out Now | WATCH

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana are back with yet another emotional love music video Afsos Karoge. This marks their fourth music video together and the fans of the couple were intrigued to hear the latest song. Afsos Karoge released on Wednesday and has received over 2.5 lakh views on YouTube.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana song out

The song portrays Asim and Himanshi as past lovers who cross paths at their college reunion. As the two see each other, they get flashbacks from their past and how they spent time together. Even though the two get nostalgic, they do not speak to each other as Himanshi’s character assumes her ex has moved on in life.

She thinks about all the promises they had made as lovers and how they would never give their heart to another person. By the end of the song, it is revealed that Asim’s character has not moved on either and had been waiting for Himanshi’s character. However, their love story does not have a happy ending, with Himanshi leaving the college reunion and not turning back.

The song video will hit a chord with any couple who has been through a failed relationship. The song is relatable for couples who had strong bonds in their past but somehow could not make their relationship successful. Listen to the song below.

Read Also | Asim Riaz Asks Fans To 'spread Love And Respect', Thanks Sidharth Shukla; Read More

Afsos Karoge

Read Also | Asim Riaz Flaunts His Chiselled Physique, Love-struck Fans Call Him 'hottest'; Watch

Fans' reactions

Fans of Asim and Himanshi have gone gaga over the song. Numerous fans expressed how well they liked the song and how they enjoyed watching the couple on the screen. Several fans commented that Asim should work in movies as he has the personality for it.

Several other netizens commented that Asim Riaz’s and Himanshi’s chemistry on the screen is great and they always look good together. Many other fans complimented the couple that they are growing in their careers and they are doing a great job. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Image credits: YouTube comments screenshot

Afsos Karoge details

Afsos Karoge is the fourth emotional love song in which Asim and Himanshi have been paired together. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben and the music of the song has been given by Sanjeev and Ajay. The lyrics have been penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and the video has been directed by Yaadu Brar.

Read Also | Himanshi Khurana Angry With Asim's Fans, Says Their 4th Music Video Will Also Be The Last

Read Also | Himanshi Khurana Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘getting Work’ Due To Asim Riaz

Image credits Himanshi Khurana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.