Himanshi Khurana Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘getting Work’ Due To Asim Riaz

While Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's love boat has been sailing strong ever since they met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the couple has also had their own fair share of controversies. Recently, Himanshi found herself facing the brunt of some nasty trolls who accused her of allegedly getting work due to the popularity of her beau Asim. Not the one to take such trolling lightly, the Ohdi Shream singer lashed out at the trolls with some befitting replies.

Himanshi Khurana on her 'last' project with Asim Riaz

It all started when one of the fan clubs of Asim took an indirect dig at Himanshi stating that the recently announced project of the couple will be their last collaboration together. The fan had also added that Asim's fans will only be 'hyping' him after the release of the song. Himanshi was quick to respond to the same stating that these rumours are fake and that she and Asim will continue working together. The singer also added that while people are struggling to get some good quality work, she and Asim are getting an abundance of projects. Take a look at her tweet.

Who gives you fake news..or suno Asim n me will do Gud projects ..jaha log kaam k lie to rahe we r getting Gud projects...or tum log facts or sach se boht door ho jis din actual reality pta chlegi...anyways let it be ....BB itna hi yaad hai to kisne kya bola woh kyu bhull gye — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

One of the users then also went on to accuse her of getting her upcoming music videos only because of Asim and called her a self-obsessed individual. To this, Himanshi went on to say that even if she is getting work due to Asim, the troll should not be so concerned about the same. Take a look at Himanshi's reply.

Haha kitne mna kiye list bheju .....or agar chlo mil bhi rahe according to you ......he’s my man tumahara kyu pet dard ho raha .....self obsessed — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

Himanshi Khurana's dig towards 'Asim Squad'

Not only this, but the Distance singer also went on to reply to a troll who stated that it is just Asim's fans who have made their music videos together, a hit. The fan added that it is only 'Asim Squad' who have made all their songs popular and accused Himanshi of getting her own share of fame for it. Himanshi was quick to reply that Asim's 'fans' go on to give him more pain by mixing his personal and professional life. She also raised a question wherein she asked what will be the guarantee that Asim will be a happier person if she goes away from his life. Take a look at her tweet.

Asim squad kya hai ....jo apne idol ko or takleef deta uski personal or professional life mix krke usko order dete......ok chalo main life se chali jati hu ........Chalo lo guarantee ki he’ll be happiest person ......real life or reel me frk hota — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) August 31, 2020

