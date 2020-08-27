Asim Riaz Flaunts His Chiselled Physique, Love-struck Fans Call Him 'hottest'; Watch

On August 26, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself that saw him flaunting his ripped body. As seen in the video, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant showed off his 6-pack abs right after his gyming session was done. Sharing the video, he wrote, "No days off". Asim Riaz's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention as fans gushed to talk about his physique. A user wrote, "Oh my God, so maintained and hot", whereas some amused fans were in awe of his abs, as they called him "hotness." Meanwhile, many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on Riaz's video.

Asim Riaz flaunts his ripped body

Asim Riaz has been busy in the lockdown as the actor has interesting projects lined up. On August 12, he took to his Instagram handle and shared the news of his upcoming project. In the video, Asim could be seen enjoying the serenity in Lonavala. After which he said, "All right guys, in Lonavala, shooting another project and another surprise for you guys. But, more or less man, I am tripping on this place right now". His fans went on to ask him if is gearing up for a film or another music album.

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam song

The makers of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's recent song, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, released the album on August 10. The new music video features the couple in lead. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, sung by Arijit Singh, marks the stars' third collaboration after giving hits like Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Kalla Sohna Nai. While Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has hit 40 million views, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Kalla Sohna Nai have surpassed 39M and 109M views respectively.

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is presented by T-Series and Gulshan Kumar. The music of the song is composed by Amaal Mallik and the lyrics are given by Kumaar. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song received massive love from fans. A user wrote, "No one, I repeat no one can beat Asim Riaz when it comes to his looks."

