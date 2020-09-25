Asim Riaz And Sehnoor's 'Badan Pe Sitare 2.0' Will Make Fans Turn On Their Party Mode

The highly-anticipated song Badan Pe Sitare featuring Big Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz and debutante Sehnoor is out now. The peppy number is already trending on YouTube. It is a recreation of the 60s cult track Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye starring Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala in Prince movie. The track is the creation of Rahul Singh, with Stebin Ben and Sehnoor lending their voices to the same. Check out the review of Badan Pe Sitare song:

Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's Badan Pe Sitare song review

Retro style club, vibrant colours, and so much more

Badan Pe Sitare remake features Big Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz and debutante Sehnoor. Crooned by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor, the eye-catching song begins with an aerial shot of a town, with a happening funfair in the middle. Riaz magically appears on a deserted street, gifted with abs and a sports bike. Soon after him, Sehnoor comes and sits behind him on the motorbike. Filled with neon coloured lights and clothes, a group of people is visibly grooving to the music of bass beats and engaging tunes in the backdrop of a disco setup.

Showing her moves in a heavily-sequined white dress, Sehnoor connects well with Asim Riaz, as he sings the song. She disappears, only to come back with a quirky-printed jumpsuit. Debutante Sehnoor steals the show with a rap sequence amid the Badan Pe Sitare song. She adds zest to the track before Asim Riaz expresses his feelings for her. The duo flaunts their killer moves with the signature step of the Badan Pe Sitare remake.

The perfect use of neon lights and outfit prints

The makers have perfectly made use of neon lights for much-needed vibrancy in the retro-style lounge. Bollywood's party number from the 60s has been modified to suit the needs of the 21st century. Featuring Asim Riaz and Sehnoor, Badan Pe Sitare song gives Millenials a glimpse of that era and retro style. Moreover, Riaz knows how to grab eyeballs with his charm and panache. Meanwhile, debutante Sehnoor is adorable with her living-in-the-moment style. Check out the much-awaited video song of Badan Pe Sitare remake here. Watch video:

