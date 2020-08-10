Fans Shower Praises On Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Starrer 'Dil Ko Meine Di Kasam'

Asim Riaz has recently appeared in his fifth music video. The entertainer is seen opposite Himanshi Khurana in his recently released song, Dil Ko Meine Di Kasam. The song is the third music video starring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana opposite each other, and fans can’t seem to stop pouring love for this romantic track featuring their favourite on-screen couple. Check out some fan reactions below-

Asim Riaz's 'Dil Ko Meine Di Kasam' song reaction

Heart touching song #DilKoMaineDiKasam — Sumaiya Amber (@sumaiya_amber) August 10, 2020

Such a Melodious song it is!!https://t.co/cUGkIaj1Hn

What a beautiful song ❤️@AmaalMallik @kumaarofficial @Atmojoarjalojo you all nailed it 💥@imrealasim @realhimanshi you both nailed the music video with your acting and expressions#DilKoMaineDiKasam is a blockbuster hit 💥 — 🌙 (@Habiba_AM22) August 10, 2020

Song is just 🔥🔥

Story line also amazing...

Proud of U...

Blockbuster song❤#DilKoMaineDiKasam — Y@$hViR_75🦁🌟🔥 (@ImYMehra_07) August 10, 2020

Congratulation to @imrealasim & @realhimanshi for superb performance in this thrilling MV #DilKoMaineDiKasam & also to @TSeries @AmaalMallik & #ArijitSingh for fantastic composing ,melodious voice will go a long way in entertaining fans & audience speaks passion leads to success. — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) August 10, 2020

Dil Ko Meine Di Kasam is sung by the popular and critically acclaimed Indian singing sensation, Arijit Singh. The music for the song is composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar. The song is produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, under the banner of the T- Series music production company. The music video of the song has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. The music video of the song has gained over 24 lakh views within just a few hours.

Dil Ko Meine Di Kasam features Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana together for the third time. Their first collaboration was for Neha Kakkar’s Kalla Sohna Nai. The second time the two appeared in a music video together was for Preetinder’s Khyaal Rakhya Kar. All of their music videos have been commercially successful romantic tracks.

