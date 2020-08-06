Asim Riaz's Fans Trend #GetWellSoonAsim After He 'was Attacked By Some Guys On A Bike'

Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, was allegedly assaulted on the road while he was cycling. He suffered several injuries on his legs, arm, and back. The actor took to his Instagram story to share the news. Fans expressed their concerns and wished a speedy recovery.

Asim Riaz suffers injuries, fans wish him a speedy recovery

Asim Riaz shared videos on his Instagram story and alleged that he was hit by some guys on the bike while he was cycling on the streets during night time. Soon after, the news went viral and fans of the celebrity expressed their concern for him. They took to Twitter and wished a speedy recovery to their favourite celebrity. Many called him a “fighter” for smiling even after being injured. #GetWellSoonAsim started trending on Twitter. Some urged Asim Riaz to “stay strong” while others wished him to get well soon and asked him take care of himself. A few even noticed a police van in the background and speculated that he might have registered a complaint. Check out a few tweets of Asim’s fans wishing him well.

@imrealasim we know you're a fighter. smiling through pain, saying it's cool, I won't give up what makes u real hero. we're so proud of you. just take care of yourself.



Asim Riaz allegedly attacked by some guys on a bike

Asim Riaz took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than 3 million followers, to share the stories of him being attacked. He posted a few stories on the social media platform and also displayed the injuries he suffered from the incident.

Narrating the incident on his Instagram story, the model said, “Okay guys what’s happening. I was cycling right now; I’ve got some guys coming in. On the bike hit me from behind, not from the front. You know, they don’t have that much f**kn”. In other stories, Asim Riaz showed the bruises he received from the alleged attack. He showed he got scratchers from the hit on his arm and on both the legs. He also mentioned that he had bruises on his back. Amidst all this, Asim still laughed as said, “Everything is cool. I still don’t give up,” and ended the video.

In the last story, Asim Riaz appears to be in his home. He again gives fans a glimpse at the injuries he suffered from the alleged attack by some guys. Bruises and scratches can be seen on both his legs.

On the work front, Asim Riaz will be working with Himanshi Khurana for the second time in a music video. The couple will be seen together in a song titled as Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Amaal Mallik has composed the music. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam song is scheduled to release on August 10, 2020.

