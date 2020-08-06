Asim Riaz Says He Was Attacked While Cycling; Narrates Incident And Details Injuries

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz was allegedly assaulted on the streets while he was cycling. The actor shared the news on his Instagram story and even shared visuals of his injuries that he got from the alleged attack. Read to know more-

Also Read | Asim Riaz Reveals He Didn't Have Enough Money To Even Take A Cab To Auditions

Asim Riaz hit by a bike while cycling, suffers injuries

Asim Riaz recently shared the news that he was hit by a bike from behind while he was cycling on the streets during night time. The actor took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than 3 million followers, to share the news. He posted a few stories on the social media platform and also displayed the injuries he suffered from the incident.

In the first story, Asim Riaz is seen sporting a black attire. He narrates the incident on the story. The model says, “Okay guys what’s happening. I was cycling right now. I’ve got some guys coming in on the bike, hit me from behind, not from the front. You know, they don’t have that much f**kn”.

In the next two stories, Asim Riaz shows the bruises he received from the alleged attack. He shows that he got scratchers from the hit on his arm and on both the legs. He also mentions that the bruises are also on his whole back. Asim still laughs as says, “Everything is cool. I still don’t give up,” and ends the video. Fans of the celebrity shared his Instagram story.

Smiling even in pain

Remember the name

You can't bring him down

The one who did this is a clown.



He is the champ , one man army #AsimRiaz @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/ZksbO8N5Ip — Team Asim Squad FC ⭐ (@TeamAsimForever) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Asim Riaz Finally Buys His Dream Car BMW 5 Series, Says He Is 'extremely Happy Today'

In the last story, Asim Riaz appears to be at his home. He again gives a look at the injuries he suffered from the alleged attack by some guys. Bruises and scratches on both his legs are visible in the video. It is seen that medicines are applied to his bruises.

Attacked him for what ???

Yet he is smiling .

Ppl have lost the last ounce of humanity .

Wishing him speedy recovery and requesting the officials to look into this matter .#AsimRiaz @imrealasim

. pic.twitter.com/I5tWyBLRwu — ϻuskan☆ (@ImGiftFromGod) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Asim Riaz’s Fans Rule Twitterverse On His Birthday, Trend #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz

As soon as Asim Riaz’s fans got to know about their favourite celebrity suffering injuries they started to wish for his recovery. Many took to Twitter and wrote messages for the former Bigg Boss contestant. Some tweeted #GetWellSoonAsim and sending their wishes for a speedy recovery to him.

Pray For speed Recovery.

Our Champ Is Injured But Smiling

He get well soon #GetWellSoonAsim — Team Asim Riaz Official ⭐↙ (@IamAsimRiaz07) August 5, 2020

Also Read | First Look Of Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's New Song 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' Revealed

On the work front, Asim Riaz has a new song coming up soon. Titled as Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, it also features Himanshi Khurana. It will be the couple’s second song with each other. The romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics are penned down by Kumaar and Amaal Mallik has composed the music. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam song is scheduled to release on August 10, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.