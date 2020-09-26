Asim Riaz's Badan Pe Sitare To Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Here Are All His Music Videos

It has been just a few hours since the release of Asim Riaz’s latest song Badan Pe Sitare. The song has become increasingly popular and has garnered close to 2 million views in just a matter of hours. The former Bigg Boss contestant, over the months, has been quite popular and has featured in several music videos. The songs he features in often goes on to cross millions of views. Thus, the popularity of Asim Riaz has grown over the months due to his amazing performance in music videos. Hence here are some of his best music videos in which he has featured so far.

Asim Riaz has been seen in these popular music videos so far

Mere Angne Mei

Asim Riaz shot to popularity after coming out of the Bigg Boss house and thus went on to feature in this song. The model stars opposite Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes and shares adorable chemistry with her. The song is quite hilarious and catchy at the same time due to the video being quirky while the actual song being really catchy due to its beats and splendid vocals. The song released 6 months ago and went on to garner over 60 million views.

Teri Gali

The song Teri Gali was the official music video by Guru Randhawa. Both the superstars have a huge fan base and thus this video kept fans quite eager for its release. Thus watching the two celebrity giants in one video made the experience unforgettable for fans. The songs thus went onto cross over 30 million views in just 2 months.

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

In a rather soulful video, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana appeared in the Arjit Singh and Amaal Malik song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The song was quite soulful and elegant. The voice of Arjit Singh and the chemistry of the two Bigg Boss housemates made the video perfect for their fans. Thus this amazing combination of the artists went on to gain tremendous popularity and this garnered close to 58 million views in just one month.

Kalla Sohna Nai

The chemistry between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana is quite amazing as per their fans who admire them. Thus the duo has gone on to feature in quite a few music videos. Six months ago, the duo appeared in the song Kalla Sohna Nai and that song became a huge hit. Due to the chemistry and amazing song by Neha Kakkar, the music video went on to touch the 100 million mark in a matter of just 6 months.

Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Further banking on the chemistry between the two stars, another video came out 3 months ago in which the actors were seen together in a romantic song. Fans showered love for the duo once again and praised their chemistry, calling them perfect. Khyaal Rakhya Kar went on to garner over 45 million views.

Afsos Karoge

The model appeared previously in another song titled Afsos Karoge. This time as well he and Himanshi Khurana rocked the screen with their amazing chemistry. Fans simply admired the video and showered love for the artists. The song, despite being just 3 weeks old, has garnered close to 17 million views already.

