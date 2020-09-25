Asim Riaz And Sehnoor's 'Badan Pe Sitare' Out; Fans Exclaim 'you Nailed It, Asim'

The much-anticipated song Badan Pe Sitare song featuring Big Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz and debutante Sehnoor is out now. The peppy number has been trending on YouTube right after its release. It is a recreation of the '60s cult track Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye starring Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. The foot-tapping song is the creation of Rahul Singh, with Stebin Ben and Sehnoor lending their voices to the same.

As Asim Riaz announced the release of Badan Pe Sitare song on social media, fans went into a frenzy. They have been sharing their response to the new song in the comment section of the actor’s post. Check out what they think about Asim Riaz and debutante Sehnoor’s peppy track:

Asim Riaz shared posts through his official Instagram and Twitter handles about the release of Badan Pe Sitare remake. He wrote, “The Wait is Over! âœ¨Happy to announce the release of the much-awaited recreation, retro song 2.0 ‘Badan Pe Sitare’.”

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist also tagged the team by mentioning, “Presenting the talented duo - Singer @stebinben, beautiful @sehnooor99, @asimriaz77.official, Director @amanprajapatdirector, Lyricist @kunaalvermaa @saregama_official @saurabhdambiwal @imadil_qureshi @Swagboutique_forhim, stylist @hitendrakapopara". Check out his announcement for Badan Pe Sitare remake:

How fans reacted to Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's Badan Pe Sitare song?

Within a couple of hours, his video announcement garnered more than 1, 53, 000 likes and over 1900 comments on one of the platforms. His fans and followers wrote how much they loved the new video song. Many among them wrote ‘you nailed it champ’, ‘loved your moves and expressions’, and ‘you killed it Asim’, among other things. Check out what they wrote:

About Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's Badan Pe Sitare song

Bollywood's party number from the '60s has been recreated to suit the taste of the 21st-century music lovers. The setup of the song is designed keeping in mind the disco style of that era, which is complemented by beautiful neon lights. Mohammed Rafi's best track has been re-created with modern beats and rhythms. The sizzling chemistry of Asim Riaz and Sehnoor is visible in the song.

