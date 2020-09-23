Asim Riaz's 'Badan Pe Sitare' Music Video Is All About Neon Lights & Sparkling Chemistry

The much-awaited music video, Badan Pe Sitare released its teaser today. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is slated to star in it and he shared the teaser on his Instagram profile to give his fans a treat. The music video is a remix of the classic Bollywood party song starring the legendary Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. Here's a review of what can be expected from this Asim Riaz song.

Asim Riaz's Badan Pe Sitare music video

The wait for Asim Riaz's fans for Badan Pe Sitare music video is finally over and Asim released the teaser announcing the release date. Badan Pe Sitare featuring Asim is all set to release on September 25, 2020. The remix for the legendary Bollywood song has been voiced by Stebin Ben while Shehnoor features with the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. It has been directed by Aman Prajapat.

Asim Riaz shared the teaser video on his Instagram account. He added the caption, "Retro is calling ! Presenting you the most awaited Teaser of the year, 'Badan Pe Sitare' again coming back to win your hearts.full song release on 25th September". Check out the teaser here:

What can be expected from Asim Riaz's Badan Pe Sitare video?

The teaser for Badan Pe Sitare starring Asim begins with an aerial shot of a funfair all lit up in neon lights. This is followed by a very retro 80s disco style setup lit again with neon lights everywhere as people keep grooving to the rhythmic beats. The camera soon shifts to Asim and Shehnoor dancing on the floor.

Their sizzling chemistry is what steals the show along with the amazing retro vibe to the video. Though having a different approach to the song than Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala, they also create quite a nice vibe to the song.

Coming to the song, the party number from the 60s Bollywood has been revamped to suit the needs of the 21st century. Mohammad Rafi's quintessential track has been re-introduced with modern beats and rhythms.

Together with Asim Riaz and Shehnoor's dance and the neon set, the Badan Pe Sitare music video lives up to its hype although being vastly different than what one may be used to from seeing the Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala track from Prince.

