Asim Riaz's Ripped Pic Makes Vishal Aditya Singh Wonder How Was 'gym Ka Jugaad' Possible

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz recently took to Instagram to post a picture of his ripped body. The star mentioned his mantra 'Consistency is the key' in the caption as well. Asim's friend Vishal Aditya Singh jokingly asked where the star had found a gym to work out in every day. Take a look at his post and see how fans have responded to the same.

Asim Riaz's Instagram post is all about muscles

In the post uploaded by the star, fans can see Asim Riaz shirtless and posing in a gym. The star is sporting shorts and a cap. The star uploaded the same two pictures back to back in his post.

Asim also added a small caption with the post. His caption read - 'Like I Said Consistency is the key'. He also added a - No Days Off hashtag.

Many fans and celebs commented on his post. Most fans and celebs mentioned that the actor looked great. Take a look at the comments on his post:

Pic Credit: Asim Riaz's Instagram

Asim Riaz is quite active on his Instagram and often posts pictures of his chiselled body. Time to time the actor also posts pictures with his friends. In his last post, fans could see the actor boxing. One fan commented on the post - 'excellent speaks strength & resolve to follow the right path.' (sic). Take a look at his post:

The star also posted another picture of himself in a boxing jacket. Take a look:

Asim Riaz is a model-turned actor who was a runner up in Bigg Boss 13. After that, he has featured in many music videos. He was last seen in the song Afsos Karoge opposite Himanshi Khurana. The song was sung by Stebin Ben. The music of the song was composed by Sanjeev & Ajay and lyrics were penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The video has received 716k likes. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Asim Riaz's Instagram

