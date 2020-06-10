Asim Riaz's New Song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Features Sweet Romance; Fans Calls It 'perfect'

A new song featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana just went live on YouTube. The song is called Khyaal Rakhya Kar and is sung by Preet Inder. The song has been long-awaited by fans as it features the couple that professed their love on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz also went on to be the runner-up of the show.

The song Khyaal Rakhya Kar sung by Preetinder and featuring Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana just released on YouTube. In the vibrant video, we can see Asim romancing Himanshi. In the song, Himanshi can be seen cutting Asim's hair. Asim had confessed to the reality show that he doesn't let anyone touch his hair. Asim can also be seen shirtless working out in the video, while Himanshi makes sure that no one is able to look at Asim in a bad way.

Fans say the song is 'perfect'

As the much-awaited video has dropped, fans have had the same reaction and are loving the song. They have liked the melody as well as Asim and Himanshi's acting in the video. One fan said ''Asim ki Acting, Dance, Performance, Expression, Everything is just perfect' while others praised the couple saying, 'Asimanshi create the magic of their love'.

Picture Credit: Desi Music Factory's Youtube

Fans have also reacted similarly on Twitter expressing how much they loved the song. Many of the fans also commented on Asim's acting and said it was spot on. Other fans also pointed it out that Himanshi's desi look and her expression was spot on with the video.

#KhyaalRakhyaKar is such an amazing song. #AsimRiaz is so good with his expressions and the direction of the song and concept is so good. This song will definitely be liked by neutral audience. For sure a superhit chartbuster song.

Link: https://t.co/vxxtUKt8nh pic.twitter.com/luMJsE8lZK — Spandana (@Spandana2312) June 10, 2020

Link: https://t.co/4xMTdSfTWk pic.twitter.com/y7ds98pM7Q — Asim Riaz Universe ðŸ’› (@AsimRiazworld) June 10, 2020

A while ago, Asim Riaz had uploaded a cryptic picture of a quote that said 'You'll find more truth in your gut than you will ever find in your heart.', which had fans quite concerned and in response, they made #KhyaalRakhyaKar trend on Twitter. Asim's fans, in a fun response, had tweeted his owns song lyrics, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, to him so that the actor kept himself well. As his fans are now tweeting about the song continuously, Khyaal Rakhya Kar has again become a trending topic on Twitter.

Promo Pic Credit : Asim Riaz's Instagram

