Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khuaran's Chemistry In BTS From Their New Song Is Unmissable; Watch

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are contestants-turned-lovers from Bigg Boss 13. The couple has garnered a huge fan following. Not only that, but the duo have also released a music video together which won many hearts on the internet. Here's a sneak peek from their upcoming music video, Khayaal Rakhya Kar.

BTS from Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's new music video

On a paparazzi's page on Instagram, a glimpse of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's music video was dropped. The two could be seen shooting for the video. While Asim can be seen dressed in a black shirt and denims, Himanshi looks beautiful in a blue floral salwar kameez and an orange dupatta. In the video, Asim enters from the right side and pulls up Himanshi who was sitting on a window ledge. The two then smile and hug each other.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been making their fans drool with their onscreen chemistry as well. The day before, they dropped another sneak peek from their upcoming music video. While Asim added the caution, "Who all are you excited For #khyaalrakhyakar releasing on 10th June @iamhimanshikhurana @preetindermusic @desimusicfactory", Himanshi wrote, "Who all are you excited For #khyaalrakhyakar releasing on 10th June @asimriaz77.official @preetindermusic @desimusicfactory". Khayaal Rakhya Kar is slated to release on June 10, 2020.

Preetinder has lent voice to Khyaal Rakhya Kar. It has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while Babbu has penned down the lyrics. Gurinder Bawa is the music director of Khyaal Rakhya Kar and it has been produced under the Desi Music factory label.

Earlier Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana had also released another music video called, Kalla Sohna Hai. Neha Kakkar lent her voice to the song which has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and penned by Babbu. This music video has also been directed by Gurinder Bawa.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story started brewing in the Bigg Boss 13 when the latter entered the house as a wildcard contestant. The two started growing close, but also became the target of many controversies since Himanshi was already engaged to marry someone. But after she got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house, she called off her wedding and confessed her love to Asim during a guest appearance on the show. Asim and Himanshi have been in an official relationship ever since then.

