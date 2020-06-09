Asim Riaz Shares Sad Quote, Concerned Twitterati Trend His New Song 'Khyal Rakhya Kar'

Asim Riaz recently took to social media to post a sad trust quote on his profile, which led to his fans getting concerned about the star. In response to his tweet, many fans decided to ask how the actor was and also to trend his upcoming song Khyal Rakhya Kar. In the song, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be seen together, who professed their love for each other on a reality show.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill shares an appreciation post for fans

Asim Riaz posts a trust quote

Asim Riaz recently gained a lot of popularity due to his appearance on Bigg Boss 13, in which he was also a runner up. Asim's fans haven't been able to get enough of him as the show has ended but are certainly keeping tabs on him from his social media accounts. The actor recently posted an unusual quote on his Twitter and Instagram feed that left people wondering about his well-being. The post had a picture of the famous Batman character 'Joker' that said 'You'll find more truth in your gut than you'll ever find in your heart', it was also labelled a 'Trust quote'. The unusual quote left fan wondering if Asim was fine and also wondered if something had happened in his relationship.

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau of Bigg Boss 13 fame files a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor; read on

In a fun twist, his fans decided not only to ask him to keep well but also to use his own song to cheer him up. His song is called Khyal Rakhya Kar in which he will be seen with Himanshi Khurana and the song is sung by Preet Inder. The song literally means take care of yourself and fans decided to use the line on him. Fans also made the song trending on Twitter, which credited to its rising popularity. Many fans also tweeted that they were really eager to listen to his new song.

Very well said Champ...Love ur inspirational thoughts...



Keep smiling, Keep shining...Dnt worry sab ngtvty slowly slowly kahatm ho hi jaegi..



N come live yaar...Dono saath m last time k tarah..



You n ur Rani ek dusre ka #KhyaalRakhyaKar bas ❤ pic.twitter.com/GsN1iyPtEo — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) June 8, 2020

Amazing! Always listen to it. Sometimes "The hearts wants what it doesn't NEED" also🙌 So follow your gut feeling, Aur PLEASE @imrealasim Apna #KhyaalRakhyaKar 🙏 #AsimsKhyaalRakhyaKar ..Btw you can fit in both Avatars so effortlessly..I meann😌🖤🙌 LOVED IT! pic.twitter.com/xKZqAjuTuH — Hossain_mumu (@SsheraMoba) June 8, 2020

The song will release tomorrow and fans are dying to see Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana together in the song. Both of them were seen together on Bigg Boss 13 and also their relationship faced quite some controversies inside the house. For now, only a poster and a fan edit have released related to the song and fans are still tweeting out to Asim Riaz hoping for his response.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 fame celebrity Shefali Jariwala's father-in-law passes away, actor flies home

Also Read | Shivin Narang rejected 'Bigg Boss 13' because he was 'creatively' not happy?

Promo Pic Credit: Asim Riaz's Instargam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.