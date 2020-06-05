Asim Riaz, Divyanka Tripathi & Kratika Sengar Roped In For Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'?

Ekta Kapoor's superhit television show Naagin has been making headlines lately. After the abrupt ending of its fourth season due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Naagin fans are excited for its upcoming season as announced by the producer of the show. Ever since the announcement of Naagin 5 was made, many popular names are coming up about the lead actors of the show.

If the reports by several online portals are to be believed, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz and Ye Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi and Jhansi Ki Rani star Kratika Sengar will be seen playing the lead roles in Naagin 5.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5' new star cast revealed?

Earlier, there were speculation made that Dipika Kakar, Mahek Chahal and Shivin Narang have been approached for playing the lead roles in Ekta Kapoor's ‘Naagin 5’. However, as per the latest buzz, two superstars of the Telly world, Divyanka Tripathi and Kratika Sengar will be seen playing the new Naagins in its fifth season. Both Divyanka and Kratika have earlier given hit television shows with Balaji Telefilms. While Divyanka played the leading lady in Ye Hai Mohabbatein alongside Karan Patel, Kratika starred alongside Sharad Malhotra in Colors TV's Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Furthermore, an online portal also reported that the Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz has also been roped in to play Mouni Roy's son and Divyanka Tripathi will be seen in a negative role in Naagin 5. However, these are mere reports and speculations and nothing has been confirmed by the makers of the show yet.

The television mogul, Ekta Kapoor had earlier confirmed that ‘Naagin 4’ will go off with a ‘fantastic’ finale comprising four episodes on Instagram. She also apologized to the season 4's cast for letting them down. The revenge saga featured Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumerai in lead roles alongside Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Sayantani Ghosh in prominent roles. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai had also recently entered the show before the lockdown as she played the role of Shalaka.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz also announced yet another project with his Bigg Boss love interest Himanshi Khurrana, titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The song marks the duo's second collaboration after Kalla Sohna Nai. The music video of the song will release on June 10, 2020. Check out the poster below:

