Tekashi 6ix9ine Announces A New Single With Nicki Minaj Called Trollz

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj recently announced a collaboration on a new single called Trollz. Reportedly, the new single will drop at June 12 midnight and all the proceeds from the collab will go to The Bail Project Inc, which is a Black Lives Matter organisation. Both the artists announced this on their social media handles.

Also Read | When Taylor Swift rocked her performance along with Nicki Minaj at VMA 2015

Tekashi 6ix9ine announced his collaboration with Nicki Minaj on a new single called Trollz. In the poster of Trollz, both Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine can be seen dressed in white and posing in front of shark troll with rainbow teeth. An animated version of the same poster has also been made.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy rumours after a virtual chat session with fans; check out

Trollz will be Tekashi 6ix9ine second single

Trollz will be the second single form Tekashi 6ix9ine after being released from prison. Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years of jail time due to his past. Reportedly, Tekashi gave out all the information needed by the cops for a reduced sentence. He was recently released due to the pandemic. His first single after release called Fete was a huge hit. It was reported that nobody wanted to collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine when he got out of jail but that has been proven false now.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's eagle-eyed fan takes a jibe at rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine for copying her

A lot of new artists can be seen with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Akon was also seen in a post that Tekashi 6ix9ine shared. Reportedly, fans will be hearing a new single that will feature the Loney singer and Tekashi 6ix9ine. As mentioned by Tekashi 6ix9ine, he is going to be making more new music for his fans and will not stop creating music anytime soon.

Also Read | Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new video from home confinement

Nicki Minaj also tweeted about the single and mentioned that the proceeds will go to The Bail Project Inc, which is a BLM organisation and is helping out extensively in the protests and the cause itself. The star took to Twitter to announce this association with the organisation. This will be Nicki's first collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine and her last song was with Doja Cat, titlted Say So. Say So was also a huge hit and topped charts online.

A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🦄🌈 https://t.co/bZEurWg6Jx pic.twitter.com/G0t0crYh8E — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Nicki Minaj's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.