Mika Singh's Songs Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Test Here

Mika Singh is known for his party numbers in Bollywood movies.  If you are a Mika Singh fan, here’s a Mika Singh's songs quiz based on his work in the industry.

mika singh's songs quiz

Mika Singh is known for his party numbers in Bollywood movies, especially for adding an extra beat and essence to the Punjabi songs he sings. In 2019 the Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer again saw some feet tapping songs. If you are a Mika Singh fan, here’s a quiz based on his work in the industry. Take a look.

Which was Mika Singh’s debut album name?

  • Sawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag
  • Something Something
  • O Sanam Janeman
  • Jaan Qurban

 

Look at the picture below and guess the name of the song sung by Mika Singh

mika singh's songs quiz mika singh's birthday bollywood songs trivia bollywood trivia quiz
  • Sachet Tandon Dilbara
  • Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare
  • Dheeme Dheeme
  • Tu Hi Yaar Mera

 

In the song, Subha Hone Na De sung by Mika Singh, who is the actress grooving alongside John Abraham and Akshay Kumar? Check out the picture and guess

mika singh's songs quiz mika singh's birthday bollywood songs trivia bollywood trivia quiz

(A still from the film)

  • Maryam Zakaria
  • Karishma Tanna
  • Kainaat Arora
  • Bruna Abdullah

 

Complete the song: Aaj Ki Party......

  • Aapki Taraf Se
  • Uski Taraf Se
  • Meri Taraf Se
  • Teri Taraf Se

 

Look at the picture below and guess the name of the song sung by Mika Singh

mika singh's songs quiz mika singh's birthday bollywood songs trivia bollywood trivia quiz

(A still from the film)

  • Nagada Nagada
  • Tum Se Hi
  • Aaoge Jab Tum
  • Mauja Hi Mauja

 

In the movie, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Mika Singh has sung a song on love agreement, check out the picture and guess the song.

mika singh's songs quiz mika singh's birthday bollywood songs trivia bollywood trivia quiz

(A still from the film)

  • Tu mere agal bagal hai
  • Main rang sharbaton ka
  • Hey mr. dj
  • Dhating naach

 

In the movie Housefull, there is a remake song which is sung by Mika Singh, check out the picture and guess the song

mika singh's songs quiz mika singh's birthday bollywood songs trivia bollywood trivia quiz
  • Papa jag jayega
  • I don't know what to do
  • Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali
  • Oh, girl, you're mine

 

In the film, Taamasha, Mika Singh is narrating a story through his song, take a look at the picture and guess the song

mika singh's songs quiz mika singh's birthday bollywood songs trivia bollywood trivia quiz

(A still from the film)

  • Safarnama
  • Agar tum saath ho
  • Heer toh badi sad hai
  • Matargashti

 

Mika Singh's song in the movie Housefull 4, talks about removing the evil out of Akshay Kumar. Look at the pic and guess the song

mika singh's songs quiz mika singh's birthday bollywood songs trivia bollywood trivia quiz

(A still from the film)

  • Ek Chumma
  • Shaitan Ka Saala
  • The Bhoot Song
  • Chammo

Answers:

  • Sawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag
  • Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare
  • Bruna Abdullah
  • Meri Taraf Se
  • Mauja Hi Mauja
  • Tu mere agal bagal hai
  • Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali
  • Heer toh badi sad hai
  • The Bhoot Song

