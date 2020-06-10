Mika Singh's Songs Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Test Here

Mika Singh is known for his party numbers in Bollywood movies, especially for adding an extra beat and essence to the Punjabi songs he sings. In 2019 the Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer again saw some feet tapping songs. If you are a Mika Singh fan, here’s a quiz based on his work in the industry. Take a look.
Which was Mika Singh’s debut album name?
- Sawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag
- Something Something
- O Sanam Janeman
- Jaan Qurban
Look at the picture below and guess the name of the song sung by Mika Singh
- Sachet Tandon Dilbara
- Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare
- Dheeme Dheeme
- Tu Hi Yaar Mera
In the song, Subha Hone Na De sung by Mika Singh, who is the actress grooving alongside John Abraham and Akshay Kumar? Check out the picture and guess
(A still from the film)
- Maryam Zakaria
- Karishma Tanna
- Kainaat Arora
- Bruna Abdullah
Complete the song: Aaj Ki Party......
- Aapki Taraf Se
- Uski Taraf Se
- Meri Taraf Se
- Teri Taraf Se
Look at the picture below and guess the name of the song sung by Mika Singh
(A still from the film)
- Nagada Nagada
- Tum Se Hi
- Aaoge Jab Tum
- Mauja Hi Mauja
In the movie, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Mika Singh has sung a song on love agreement, check out the picture and guess the song.
(A still from the film)
- Tu mere agal bagal hai
- Main rang sharbaton ka
- Hey mr. dj
- Dhating naach
In the movie Housefull, there is a remake song which is sung by Mika Singh, check out the picture and guess the song
- Papa jag jayega
- I don't know what to do
- Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali
- Oh, girl, you're mine
In the film, Taamasha, Mika Singh is narrating a story through his song, take a look at the picture and guess the song
(A still from the film)
- Safarnama
- Agar tum saath ho
- Heer toh badi sad hai
- Matargashti
Mika Singh's song in the movie Housefull 4, talks about removing the evil out of Akshay Kumar. Look at the pic and guess the song
(A still from the film)
- Ek Chumma
- Shaitan Ka Saala
- The Bhoot Song
- Chammo
Also read | Neha Kakkar And Mika Singh's Songs To Pump Up Your Mood On A Mundane Monday Morning
Also read | 'Breaking Bad' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Iconic TV Show?
Also read | Wajid Khan's Heartbreaking Last Message To Mika Singh: "Bas Dua Mei Yaad Rakho Mere Bhai"
Answers:
- Sawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag
- Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare
- Bruna Abdullah
- Meri Taraf Se
- Mauja Hi Mauja
- Tu mere agal bagal hai
- Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali
- Heer toh badi sad hai
- The Bhoot Song
Also read | Kapil Sharma Plays #AskKapil With Fans; Dodges Question About Mika Singh Smartly
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.