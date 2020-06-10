Mika Singh's Songs Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Test Here

Mika Singh is known for his party numbers in Bollywood movies, especially for adding an extra beat and essence to the Punjabi songs he sings. In 2019 the Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer again saw some feet tapping songs. If you are a Mika Singh fan, here’s a quiz based on his work in the industry. Take a look.

Which was Mika Singh’s debut album name?

Sawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag

Something Something

O Sanam Janeman

Jaan Qurban

Look at the picture below and guess the name of the song sung by Mika Singh

Sachet Tandon Dilbara

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

Dheeme Dheeme

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

In the song, Subha Hone Na De sung by Mika Singh, who is the actress grooving alongside John Abraham and Akshay Kumar? Check out the picture and guess

(A still from the film)

Maryam Zakaria

Karishma Tanna

Kainaat Arora

Bruna Abdullah

Complete the song: Aaj Ki Party......

Aapki Taraf Se

Uski Taraf Se

Meri Taraf Se

Teri Taraf Se

Look at the picture below and guess the name of the song sung by Mika Singh

(A still from the film)

Nagada Nagada

Tum Se Hi

Aaoge Jab Tum

Mauja Hi Mauja

In the movie, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Mika Singh has sung a song on love agreement, check out the picture and guess the song.

(A still from the film)

Tu mere agal bagal hai

Main rang sharbaton ka

Hey mr. dj

Dhating naach

In the movie Housefull, there is a remake song which is sung by Mika Singh, check out the picture and guess the song

Papa jag jayega

I don't know what to do

Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali

Oh, girl, you're mine

In the film, Taamasha, Mika Singh is narrating a story through his song, take a look at the picture and guess the song

(A still from the film)

Safarnama

Agar tum saath ho

Heer toh badi sad hai

Matargashti

Mika Singh's song in the movie Housefull 4, talks about removing the evil out of Akshay Kumar. Look at the pic and guess the song

(A still from the film)

Ek Chumma

Shaitan Ka Saala

The Bhoot Song

Chammo

Answers:

Sawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

Bruna Abdullah

Meri Taraf Se

Mauja Hi Mauja

Tu mere agal bagal hai

Aapka Kya Hoga Janabe Ali

Heer toh badi sad hai

The Bhoot Song

