Avneet Kaur Starrer 'Faraar' Is A Story About A Lover's Spat; Watch Video

Singer Akull is back with another romantic song featuring a young couple’s story portrayed by himself and Avneet Kaur. The song is titled Faraar and the video is currently trending online and has crossed over 4 lakh views in just one day. The song is likely to become popular among fans of the singer very soon.

Akull's new song titled Faraar is out:

The song opens with Avneet Kaur and Akull meeting up with their friends. Soon, Avneet feels that Akull is getting busy and she cannot catch hold of him. Though later in the video, he makes efforts to make up to her, Avneet fears that he would forget about her when he is out with other people.

Lyrics are penned down by Mellow D and he has conveyed the message of how in a couple one may sometimes feel insecure and ignored. The song has lyrics like, “Sanu karke pyar, oh mere yaar bhull jaavi na, waade karke hazaar

tu faraar ho jaavi na”.

As the video progresses, Avneet makes it clear that she is mad at her boyfriend and picks a fight with him. But he shows her a grand gesture which melts her heart and the two rejoice. The music video has a hook step which is portrayed towards the end of the video.

Faraar is a cute love story that has a happy ending and shall be relatable to many couples. The song talks about love, romance, insecurity and making up to the partner. The costumes and set designs of the music video are pleasing to watch and make the video interesting. Cinematography of the video is also good and has captured the locations in the song beautifully.

The acting of the artists in the video is decent as they portray their characters well. While Avneet is the star in the song and looks well on screen, Akull too has managed to maintain his character throughout the song. The beats of the songs are catchy and grows on the listener soon. The song has the potential to become popular and one of the wedding songs of the season. Watch the music video below.

Watch Faraar song video

