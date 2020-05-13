B Praak To Recreate 'Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka'; Says 'It Will Be Different'

B Praak is considered as one of the first artists to have modernised Indian music with off-beat western tempos. Famous for his work in films like Jannat, Channa Ve and Ammi, the singer has come a long way in Bollywood, delivering a wide range of successful chartbusters throughout his illustrious career. B Praak is reportedly gearing up for his next song, which will be a rendition of Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka, with different composition. Read details.

As per a report published by a leading news publication, singer Praak is all set to come up with a recreated version of the popular song Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka. Confirming the news in an interview, B Praak revealed that the new version is completely different from the original song, as he has only retained the hook line, 'Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka'. Adding to the same, Praak mentioned that he is currently working on the new version and it will have very interesting elements.

Speaking about the trend of recreation and remix of songs in Bollywood, B Praak revealed that he is not against the trend of recreations, however, a perfect balance should be maintained in a song, as an overdose of anything is wrong. Adding to the same, Praak mentioned the way to recreate a particular song. He revealed that instead of copying everything, one should try to incorporate new and original elements into it.

Praak also mentioned that nothing can beat the love he has for original songs. Furthermore, he added that his much-acclaimed song, 'Filhall' came at a time when recreations were at the peak. The singer also mentioned that his song gave the audience a necessary break from the recreations.

Saaki Saaki

Praak shot to fame with the success of his song, Saki Saki, which is a remake of the original song with the same name. Voiced by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar & B Praak, Saki Saki features Nora Fatehi. Composed and crafted by Tanishk Bagchi, the original song featured Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt. Take a look:

