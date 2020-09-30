Baba Sehgal's Hindi Version Of Despacito, 'Dil Ko Na Peeto', Will Make You Groove A Little

Yet again Bollywood singer Baba Sehgal is back with another Hindi version of a popular English track. Baba Sehgal recreated the English song Despactio and titled it as Dil Ko Na Peeto. The popular singer and rapper has made Hindi versions of many popular English tracks and impressed the audience with his skills of making music. His new song is Dil Ko Na Peeto is apparently the depiction of a love story in 2020.

Baba Sehgal's Despacito song review

Rapper Baba Sehgal is popular to rhyme lines and creates quirky songs using it. This time, he came with another song which is a Hindi version of the song Despacito, titled as Dil Ko Na Peeto. As catchy as his songs are, Baba Sehgal’s Dil Ko Na Peeto starts with him dressed in three different colour suits. The pink, green and purple outfits perfectly suiting the quirky lyrics and the white background behind him.

The song initially starts with Baba applying makeup and getting ready to groove as he sings the lines of his song. As the visual effects add magic to the music video, he starts singing and moving his waist like a belly dancer. Apart from the funny lyrics of the Hindi version of Despacito, Baba Sehgal's quirky outfits should not be missed, as it adds more weightage to his songs. Along with the video, Baba Sehgal also clearly mentioned and asked his fans not to miss the rap, which apparently depicts a modern love story or a love story in the time of Covid-19.

Baba Sehgal is considered to be the world’s first Hindi rap megastar, who has been contributed to the entertainment industry in various aspects. Baba Sehgal not only makes songs in the Hindi language but has also made songs in other regional languages in India. Apart from raps, Baba Sehgal has also worked as an actor in several Bollywood and South films.

