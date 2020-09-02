Pawan Kalyan Turns 49; Baba Sehgal Gifts A Peppy Club Remix In Hindi & Telugu

On September 2, popular South actor Pawan Kalyan turned a year older and to present a birthday gift for him music composer Baba Sehgal created a club remix song in Telugu and Hindi. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Baba Sehgal wrote, "It’s here >>> Wish you many many Happy returns of the day / @PawanKalyan / A birthday gift for you PAWAN KALYAN MAGIC (club remix)- live now". Baba Sehgal's music-video opened with a disclaimer which read, "We hope this humble offering will bring a smile to his face and invigorate him into achieving greater professional heights".

Baba Seghal's tribute to Pawan Kalyan

As the video started, Baba Sehgal is seen praising Pawan Kalyan's acting skills and on-screen appearance. The first few minutes of the music video was in Hindi while the other half of the video can be heard in Telugu. Before the music-video started mentioning end credits, the viewers can see a snip from Pawan Kalyan's film. Baba Sehgal also shared the YouTube link of the three-minute-sixteen-second long video. Scroll down to watch Baba Sehgal's tribute to Pawan Kalyan.

PAWAN KALYAN MAGIC (club remix)- live nowhttps://t.co/rEwgXoqvna#pawankalyan #hbdpawankalyan #pspk — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 2, 2020

Baba Sehgal's video-post on Twitter has managed to garner more than 1.8k likes along with 2.1k re-tweets, within a couple of hours. On the other side, a section of Twitter users, who are Pawan Kalyan's fans, flooded the comments section with thank you notes to the music composer. A fan wrote, "Thank you sir for showing love for him in the form of a song" while another asserted, "Super bro Tq u for the best songs... giving for the fans".

On the professional front, Pawan will be next seen in Venu Sriram's directorial venture, Vakeel Saab. The upcomer will be produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film is an official remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu's Pink, which was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Meanwhile, the movie will also feature Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj in the lead characters. The social-drama flick was scheduled to hit the theatres in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release has been stalled.

