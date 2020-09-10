Baba Sehgal Makes Hindi Version Of 'Backstreet Boys' Titled 'Shining Tere Dant Hai'

Baba Sehgal recently took to Twitter to share a hilarious video of a Hindi version of Backstreet Boys. He titled it Shining Tera Daant Hai. In the video, Baba Sehgal created 4 boys which are interestingly Baba Sehgal only in four different avatars. The music video has glimpses of laptop and television screens showing the 4 boys singing and dancing. The song’s lyrics are related to everyday things like water and food, being quite a funny take on Backstreet Boys. He posted the picture with the caption, “Backstreet Boys Hindi mein - Shining tera Daant hai”. Take a look at Baba Sehgal’s Twitter update.

Backstreet Boys Hindi mein - Shining tera Daant hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/aHOwS5xYeD — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 9, 2020

Also Read| Baba Sehgal’s 'Binod' song out now; fans call it 'awesome' and 'a chartbuster'

Baba Sehgal raps about biryani

On August 27, Baba Sehgal uploaded a music video titled Biryani. Baba Sehgal's new rap, Biryani has quirky lyrics suggesting people have biryani wholeheartedly. With his song, Baba Sehgal asks people to eat biryani without worrying about calories. He takes the names of various biryanis such as Lucknowi Biryani and Hyderabadi Biryani with rhyming lyrics. Throughout the video, he is seen enjoying a plate of biryani while he raps the song. He captioned his post of the music video with two lines from his new rap. He wrote, "Menu mein na dikhey arey aisa koi dhaba nahi, Ungli na chaati toh naam Mera baba nahi". Scroll down to watch Baba Sehgal's Biryani song.

Menu mein na dikhey arey aisa koi dhaba nahi,

Ungli na chaati toh naam mera baba nahi 🤣



Biryani - Thursday Special pic.twitter.com/7Mmmbhg0AP — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) August 27, 2020

Also Read| Netizens call Baba Sehgal 'one of a kind' after he releases 'Water is H2O' rap song; Watch

Baba Sehgal's birthday surprise for Pawan Kalyan

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, Baba Sehgal shared a music video that was a remake of one of Pawan's videos. Baba Sehgal the video featuring himself named Pawan Kalyan Magic. This is a remix version of Pawan Kalyan’s Power video that had released 7 years ago. Baba Sehgal made an addition of Hindi lyrics to the song. With these lyrics, he praised Pawan Kalyan and his acting skills.

Also Read| Baba Sehgal posts hilarious goodnight wish for Rihanna with Rana Daggubati reference

The 3-minute song starts with Hindi lyrics and moves to Telugu in the second half. Baba Sehgal also added a background to the music video. He tweeted the video writing, "Let’s celebrate- Let’s Party and enjoy the Club remix on this special occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. Full Video on YouTube - LINK IN THE BIO #HBDPaá´¡anKalyan #PSPK28 #Pawanism #pawankalyan”. Take a look at the tweet:

Let’s celebrate- Let’s Party and enjoy the Club remix on this special occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday 🎁

Full Video on YouTube - LINK IN THE BIO#HBDPaᴡanKalyan #PSPK28 #Pawanism #pawankalyan pic.twitter.com/CM1Tkdbn2L — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) September 2, 2020

Also Read| Pawan Kalyan responds to Baba Sehgal's music video on Twitter; Read here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.