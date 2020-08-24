Netizens Call Baba Sehgal 'one Of A Kind' After He Releases 'Water Is H2O' Rap Song; Watch

After releasing the hysterical 'Binod' rap on his social media handles, rapper Baba Sehgal has shared yet another music video of a rap song titled 'Water is H2O'. Although the rap song was released by Sehgal in 2017, it started making rounds on the internet recently after the Bigg Boss 1 fame shared it with fans again on August 21. Soon, the video went viral across social media platforms and hilarious reactions from netizens ensued.

Also Read | Baba Sehgal's 'Yeh COVID Kyun Aaya' & Other Rap Songs That Are Too Relatable Currently

Baba Sehgal says, 'Friend banao ya Foe, Water is H2O'

On August 21, Baba Sehgal took to social media to share a rap song about water, but in a rather humorous way, titled 'Water is H2O'. In his trademark rhyming words style, Sehgal raps about the importance of H2O, the chemical formula of water. Sharing the video on his Instagram and Twitter handles, the rapper wrote, "Friend banao ya Foe, Water is H2O".

Soon after the video was shared by him across social media platforms, the rap song received several rib-tickling reactions by netizens. While the majority of them expressed how funny it was of Sehgal to come up with a rap like this, there were a couple of comments that stood out from the rest.

While one user called the 54-year old one-of-a-kind as he jokingly wrote, "Sir you are definitely one of a kind", another complimented Sehgal for his frolic videos as she wrote, "I like your fun and frolic videos".

Also Read | Baba Sehgal’s 'Binod' Song Out Now; Fans Call It 'awesome' And 'a Chartbuster'

However, 'Water is HSO' is not one of the latest compositions by the rapper. The music video of the song was released back in 2017 on YouTube. The video has garnered over 265k views on YouTube. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Baba Sehgal wrote, "It may not be your Girl Friend or Wife, Water is very important in your life. Drink as much as you can, good for your health wealth & prosperity man. (sic)".

Also Read | Baba Sehgal Gives A Desi Touch To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's 'Senorita' Cover; Watch

Watch the full video of 'Water is HSO' by Baba Sehgal below:

Recently, the word 'Binod' started trending on social media after a video shared by a YouTube channel named 'Slayy Point' went viral. Thus, Baba Sehgal was quick to make a rap song about the same. Sharing the music video of 'Binod', Sehgal wrote, "I couldn't resist myself creating a soundtrack around it. It's a dream story and I am sure everyone's gonna relate with it".

Take a look:

Also Read | Gulshan Devaiah Asks Baba Sehgal To Write Lyrics For A Quirky Tune; See The Funny Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.