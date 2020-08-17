Baba Sehgal’s 'Binod' Song Out Now; Fans Call It 'awesome' And 'a Chartbuster'

After sharing a Coronavirus song a few months back, singer-rapper Baba Sehgal is back with his latest recreation titled ‘Binod’.He took to his social media handle on Sunday and released the song saying, “Suno Binod...Lo Ji Binod aa GayaðŸ˜œ“. In his trademark style of rhyming words, Baba Sehgal is seen singing the song.

Baba Sehgal’s 'Binod' song is out now

Baba Sehgal launched his latest single Binod on August 16, 2020. The singer, who is best known for his parody songs, has given his humorous touch to his new track. He launched Binod with the motive of entertaining people. The song is receiving great response from his fans and audience as well.

Sharing the post on his social media handles, Baba Sehgal on his YouTube post wrote, “This may sound funny, but Binod has been the most trending name on the INTERNET recently, and it’s a very sweet and absorbing name so I couldn’t resist myself creating a soundtrack around it. It’s a dream story, and I am sure everyone’s gonna relate with it. The beat is very lively & peppy and am sure it’s melodious hook will put a 10000-watt smile on your faces ðŸ˜ðŸ™”. Have a look at Baba Sehgal’s post:

Fans reaction on Baba Sehgal’s song

As soon as the peppy song was released, it gained much attention from the masses. Since the last few weeks, the name BINOD is trending on social media. But the latest track of Baba Sehgal is ruling the internet. One of his fans wrote it was the ‘only good thing’ since the pandemic. In contrast, others called it ‘outstanding, awesome’, ‘a chartbuster’. Here is what the fans have to say about the song on his similar Instagram post:

How did the BINOD meme start?

For the uninitiated, BINOD name started trending on social media after a video shared by YouTube channel Slayy Point went viral. The creators of the video clip, Abhyudaya and Gautami, decided to explore the comments section of one of their videos. On July 15, 2020, a video tilted “Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage,” showed the audience the bizarre comments left by YouTube users. However, they suddenly noticed a comment by user Binod Tharu, who just wrote his name “Binod” under the videos, and it quite naturally baffled them. Since then, the name Binod has been trending.

