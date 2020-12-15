Babul Supriyo Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Singer & His Work

Quick links:
Fans of Babul Supriyo have taken over social media to celebrate his birthday. He is a well-known playback singer, live performer, television host, actor and is also now a member of parliament. His big break came from the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. So on the occasion of Babul Supriyo's birthday, here's a quiz based on Babul Supriyo's songs and family.
1) In which city was the singer born in?
2) What did the singer do before he began his career singing?
3) With who did the singer tour in the US in 1997 & 1999?
4) His song - "Chanda Chamke" is from which movie?
5) When did his album 'Suna Pharua' release?
6) The song 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' is from which film?
7) Which song did he sing in the film 'Andaaz'?
8) In which year did he sing '"Kobe Je Amar Naam"?
9) When did 'Kotobaaro Bhebechhinu' release?
10) When did the singer get married to Rachna Sharma?
