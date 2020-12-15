Babul Supriyo Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Singer & His Work

Fans of Babul Supriyo have taken over social media to celebrate his birthday. He is a well-known playback singer, live performer, television host, actor and is also now a member of parliament. His big break came from the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. So on the occasion of Babul Supriyo's birthday, here's a quiz based on Babul Supriyo's songs and family.

Babul Supriyo Quiz - Question

1) In which city was the singer born in?

Uttarpara

Dum Dum

Kalimpong

Kolkata

2) What did the singer do before he began his career singing?

Work in Bank

Work in Mall

Work in a Departmental Store

None of the above

3) With who did the singer tour in the US in 1997 & 1999?

Asha Bhosle

Lata Mangeshkar

Anu Malik

Kedar

4) His song - "Chanda Chamke" is from which movie?

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Ha

Hum...Tum

Hungama

Fanna

5) When did his album 'Suna Pharua' release?

2016

2020

2018

2019

6) The song 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' is from which film?

Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Ha

Hum...Tum

Hungama

7) Which song did he sing in the film 'Andaaz'?

Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka

Yeh Mann Mera Bada Hi Chaliyan

Rimi

None of the above

8) In which year did he sing '"Kobe Je Amar Naam"?

2005

2003

2004

2006

9) When did 'Kotobaaro Bhebechhinu' release?

2005

2003

2004

2009

10) When did the singer get married to Rachna Sharma?

2005

2003

2004

2016.

Babul Supriyo's Trivia & Answers

Supriyo was born and brought up in Uttarpara on 15 December 1970. Supriyo used to work in Bank (Standard Chartered Bank) before his career as a singer began. Supriyo toured the US with Asha Bhonsle in 1997 and 1999. His song - "Chanda Chamke" is from the film Fanna. 'Suna Pharua' released in 2016 & is his last album till now. The song 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' is from the film Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa. The song is 'Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka' & the film came out in 2003. He sang '"Kobe Je Amar Naam" in 2004. 'Kotobaaro Bhebechhinu' released in 2009. Supriyo married Rachna Sharma on 2016.

