Ram Veerapaneni & Sunitha Upadrasta To Marry Soon; Read All The Facts About Telugu Singer

On December 7, 2020, Telugu singer Sunitha Upadrasta announced her engagement with 'Whacked Out Media' director Ram Veerapaneni. Whacked Out Media is the leading South Indian movie promotion company and is the digital wing of 'Mango Group'. The company is also into digital content distribution and audience development. Sharing the news, Sunitha penned a long note in her caption. She also informed her fans that the wedding dates are yet to be finalised.

Sunitha’s singing career

Sunitha started her commercial singing career at the age of 17 with Telugu movie Gulabi. Alongside being a singer, she is also an actor, a dubbing artist and a host. She has sung more than 3000 songs for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada movies and has lent her voice as a voice-over artist to over 110 actors in more than 750 movies. Because of her contribution, the singer has received a National Award from All India Radio under brightest music and she has been awarded nine Nandi Awards which marks as the highest award ceremony in the Telugu cinema. She was also honoured with 'Lata Mangeshkar Best Singer Award' by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the year 2011. To salute her excellence and contributions to the music industry, the Senate and General assembly of New Jersey honoured her with New Jersey state recognition award.

Her personal life

Sunitha was born in a Telugu Brahmin family in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The singer was trained under Pemaraju Surya Rao in Carnatic Vocal and Light music from Kalaga Krishna Mohan. While training at a young age, she got several opportunities to perform at concerts. She has been featured in the programmes by "All India Radio" at a very young age. She received many awards in competitions, also a special mention by Central Government for her scholarship to pursue further musical training.

Sunitha’s first marriage

The singer and an actor tied the knots with Kiran Kumar Goparaju at the age of 19 years. Kiran Kumar Goparaju works as a media professional. She has two children named Aakash Goparaju and Shreya Goparaju. The couple later got divorced.

