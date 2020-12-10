Mallika Sherawat Shares Her Special Moment With Singer Elton John On Instagram

Mallika Sherawat has worked in a number of films along with actors who are considered to be stalwarts of Hindi film industry. She has herself built up a strong fan base after having given many memorable performances in her career. The actor has recently shared a post on Instagram which seems to be one of the most memorable moments of her life. She has shared a picture with herself alongside singer Elton John and her message in the caption reveals how much this moment means to her. Here is a glimpse of the post.

A memorable moment shared by Mallika Sherawat and Elton John

Mallika Sherawat’s Instagram is filled with all sorts of pictures and videos, but her latest post seems to be one of the special ones for her. She shared her special moment with the famous singer and songwriter Elton John who is popular all over the world. She is seen wearing a stylish dress while posing with the star singer himself, who was himself sporting a stylish outfit along with shades. Her caption read “When I met the legend #eltonjohn”, followed by a long message. She talked about looking back in her life and wondering whether all this time has been a “dream”.

She further continued in the caption penning a heartfelt message for her fans. She remembered the journey from a small town in Haryana, where she hails from, to Bollywood and then further landing up in Los Angeles to meet the star singer. Lastly, the actor said that it feels “unreal” to her. Mallika Sherawat’s Instagram sees her often posting pictures and videos of her workouts or a click of her stylish outfits. But this Instagram post will surely serve as a special memory to the actor.

Although she had made her debut in 2002 in the movie Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, her first memorable performance came in 2004 with the film Murder starring opposite Emraan Hashmi. She has also worked in other popular films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Double Dhamaal and more. She was last seen in the web series Boo Sabki Phategi in 2019.

