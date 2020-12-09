'Ice Cream' Singer Selena Gomez Reviews 'Selena: The Series', Calls It 'unbelievable'

Lose You To Love Me singer Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 09, 2020, to share a video as she went on to give her review about the much-acclaimed show Selena: The Series. The actor also went on to interact with her fans asking about how they are keeping up during these tough times and also went on to reveal about her state of mind. Fans are sure to go gaga on seeing the video shared by Selena Gomez.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena Gomez shared a video of her interacting with her fans. The video begins with Selena greeting her fans and revealing that she is on set and is having too much fun. The singer added that she just wanted to check-in and say “hi”.

Selena also went on to reveal that she has been binge-watching Selena: The Series on Netflix and added that it is so good. “She is just an inspiration and I was named after her”, added Selena.

The actor also said that is it unbelievable and would suggest fans to watch it. Seems like Selena: The Series is not the only show that Selena is hooked on to. She also went on to reveal that she loves Queen’s Gambit. Watch the video below.

This is not the first time the actor has been interacting with her fans. Most often than not, Selena makes it a point to go live or send sweet videos to her fans telling them about their day and much more. Earlier to this, the actor went on to speak about her struggles with social media as her story was twisted in many ways. The actor now tries and keeps it low-key on her social media handle.

About Selena: the Series

Helmed by Hiromi Kamata, Selena: The Series is a biographical limited-run show. The show stars Christian Serratos as Selena and chronicles the tragic life of Tejano singer and pop sensation Selena. The much-acclaimed series showcases her rise to fame and the sacrifices Selena has made to reach stardom. However, fate had something else in store for her. She was in love with Chris Perez and the couple eloped in 1992. The duo went on to tie the knot together but in 1995, the singer was fatally murdered by his own agent, Yolanda Salvidor.

