Tulsi Kumar's New Single 'Tanhaai' Crosses 60 Million Views; Singer Expresses Gratitude

Tulsi Kumar released her new song Tanhaai in November. The actor’s song has already crossed over 60 million views on Youtube. Tanhaai has been gaining major appreciation since its release. The song is an emotional narrative about a girl and her betrayal. The music of the song is composed by Sachet Parampara.

Talking about Tanhaai, Tulsi Kumar said “The feedback and love ‘Tanhaai’ has received is truly overwhelming. This song was a new experience for me, not only because it attempts a new genre of music but also because I was so heavily invested in the song from start till finish. I’m so glad and happy that my fans and artists I respect and admire from the music industry, have loved the song and embraced it the way they have.” The music video of Tanhaai features Tulsi Kumar and Zain Imam. Tanhaai has a rollercoaster of emotions from happy, sad, intense to performance-oriented, the looks and outfits reflect the variety of emotions and moments in the song.

Tulsi Kumar celebrates Diwali with orphan kids

Tulsi Kumar started her festival by celebrating her day with orphans at an NGO. She shared the picture from the celebrations on her Instagram story with the children. In the pictures, the Saki Saki singer can be seen posing happily with the children after distributing them sweets.

The singer expressed her excitement of distributing happiness and smile during the festive season in a press statement. She said, “For me, Diwali is a festival of giving, spreading light, smiles, and happiness to those around. The year has been filled with many challenges, negative happenings, and circumstances. So the best gift we could give anyone this Diwali is spreading smiles, happiness, and positivity."

Continuing, she said, "When I met the kids of this NGO, I sang with them, danced with them, distributed Diwali decorations and sweets and we celebrated the festival together. It was such a great experience and the look on their faces filled me with so much joy. It also gave me the opportunity to discover their many talents. I encourage people in their small way to bring smiles and make this Diwali lit up in every way possible."

