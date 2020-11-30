Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Tilak Ceremony Pictures And Videos Go Viral; Watch

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been making headlines as they are all set to get married. The pre-wedding celebrations of the duo have begun. Aditya and Shweta’s close-knit tilak ceremony pictures have been making rounds on the internet. Take a look at the pictures and videos below.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding celebrations

The Indian Idol star shared a glimpse of his tilak ceremony with partner Shweta Agarwal on his Instagram handle. He shared a candid picture of himself and Shweta and captioned it, “#ShwetakishaAdi”. As soon as he shared the post, friends and fans of the duo couldn’t hold their excitement as they bombarded the post with comments and reactions.

Singers Aditi Singh Sharma and Neha Kakkar, as well as actor Nia Sharma, poured in sweet messages for the couple. Aditi wrote, “Awww” with a heart emoticon while Neha penned, “Beautiful”. On the other hand, Nia commented, “U both *kala tika*”. Several fans congratulated the duo and penned sweet messages.

One of the fans wrote, “Mabrook Adi… you guys look great!” while another wrote, “beautiful couple…. you both are looking so sweet nd perfect with each other adi…. God bless you both ND lots of love”. Take a look at the reactions and comments.

Friends and Fans reactions

Also Read: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Aggarwal To Tie The Knot On December 1

In another picture shared by Aditya’s fan page, the singer was seen donning a blue kurta. On the other hand, Shweta styled her orange embroidered lehenga with statement jewellery. The duo posed alongside Aditya’s parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Jha and were all smiles as they looked towards the camera. Take a look at Aditya and Shweta’s tilak ceremony pictures and videos below:

Source: adiholic_till_last_breath Instagram

Also Read: Aditya Narayan Announces Wedding With Actor Shweta Agarwal, Takes Break From Social Media

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding announcement

Aditya took to Instagram in November to reveal about his wedding. He shared a picture wherein the singer was seen hugging his girlfriend Shweta while they posed looking at the camera. He penned a heartfelt note wherein he revealed to his fans that they are getting married in December. He also wrote about how lucky he feels to have found Shweta 11 years ago and called her his soulmate. Speaking about the ceremony, Aditya wrote that it will be a private affair. He also mentioned that he is taking a break from social media to prep for the wedding. Take a look at the post below.

Image credits: Aditya Narayan/ adiholic_till_last_breath Instagram

Also Read: Aditya Narayan And Shweta's Roka Ceremony Pic Goes Viral; Udit Narayan Beaming With Joy

Also Read: Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal To Get Married In A Temple Soon; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.