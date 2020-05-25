Badshah And Payal Dev To Treat Fans Again With 'Toxic' After 'Genda Phool'; See Teaser

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has been imposed, several Bollywood artists are trying their best to keep their fans entertained by churning out fresh content. While the 'Dabangg Khan' of Bollywood, Salman Khan has already released two tracks amid lockdown, the pop-sensation Badshah is all set to release his second song, in collaboration with Payal Dev titled Toxic, after Genda Phool.

On May 24, 2020, i.e. yesterday, Sony Music India dropped the teaser of Toxic, featuring the television stars Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Also Read | Badshah Collaborates With Sargun Mehta & Ravi Dubey For New Song 'Toxic'; Unveils Poster

After 'Genda Phool', Badshah & Payal Dev set to take fans by surprise with 'Toxic'

After basking in the success of the chartbuster track Genda Phool featuring Jacqueline Fernandes, Payal Dev and Badshah are all set to release their upcoming song titled Toxic, featuring the celebrity couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. As the title of the song suggests, the song will highlight a relationship that proves to be poisonous as time proceeds.

Badshah has been making full use of this quarantine time by creating new compositions. The upcoming song, Toxic marks the rapper's second collaboration with Payal Dev after Genda Phool. Sony Music India dropped the teaser of the song yesterday, and ever since then, it has been trending on YouTube.

Also Read | Badshah's Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About His New Look; Calls Him "Stone Cold Steve Austin"

While the melody has been penned by Badshah, it has been composed by Payal Dev and produced by Aditya Dev. The music video of the song has been directed by Ravi Dubey and it has been shot on an iPhone by adhering to the quarantine guidelines. In addition to Ravi and Sargun, the music video will also star Badshah and Payal Dev in it. The full music video of Toxic will release across social media platforms tomorrow, i.e. May 26, 2020.

Also Read | Badshah Releases Latest Single 'Ilzaam'; Fans Love The 'heartfelt' Rap Song

In an interview with an online portal, Badshah complimented Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey as he stated that both of them are talented actors and close friends of his. He further expressed saying he really loves what they have done with the music video of Toxic and cannot wait to release it. Furthermore, the rapper hopes the audience likes the song and showers them with lots of love.

On the other hand, talking about the collaboration, Ravi and Sargun said they have always admired Badshah's work and him as a human being. They also added saying the song is extremely beautiful and they have tried their best to shoot it at home and do justice to it. They concluded saying the experience of working with the whole team has been wonderful and they are really looking forward to the audience's response.

Also Read | Badshah Praises Jacqueline Fernandez, Says He Learnt A Lot From Her During 'Genda Phool'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.