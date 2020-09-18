Badshah Announces His Upcoming Song 'Aatmvishvas' In Collaboration With Amit Bhadana

Badshah, an Indian rapper and singer is best known for his songs in Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi languages. Ever since he released his independent song, Kar Gayi Chull in 2012, the artist has successfully made a huge fan-base for himself. Recently, Badshah made his fans excited as he announced his upcoming song, Aatmvishvas, in collaboration with Amit Bhadana.

Badshah and Amit Bhadana’s upcoming song

Badshah took to his official Instagram handle in order to announce his upcoming song Aatmvishvas. The artist is making this song in collaboration with Amit Bhadana. He shared an animated post of a man smiling while many hands are stabbing his back with a knife and his back is bleeding.

On the poster, he has mentioned that the song is sung by Badshah. Badshah also gives the lyrics and the music of the song. The story that will be depicted in the song will be by Amit Bhadana. Badshah captioned the post, “"AATMVISHVAS" à¤†à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ ðŸ’ªðŸ½ Badshah x Amit Bhadana Story of everyone Coming soon Zakhmon se gehra aatmvishwas Shor se behra aatmvishwas Mushkilon pe hasta aatmvishwas Sabmein hai basta aatmvishwas”.

Just as Badshah announced the song on the internet, the news went viral in no-time. The post gained over one lakh sixty thousand likes within just a few hours. Not only fans but even well-known celebrities like Ikka, Yuvraj Singh, Manish Dixit, and Priyankkaa Meher have commented on the post.

Recently, Badshah had been making headlines as he was being questioned by the Mumbai Police in a “fake followers” racket. Soon after the news went viral, Badshah released a statement claiming that he had aided the officials in the investigation by co-operating and carrying out ‘due diligence’.

The singer-rapper revealed that he ‘categorically’ denied all the allegations levelled against him and that he never got involved in ‘such practices’. Badshah stated that he had spoken to Mumbai Police following the summons. The artist added that the investigation procedure was being executed in accordance with the law and that he has ‘complete faith’ in the investigating authorities. Badshah also conveyed his gratitude to those who ‘conveyed their concern’, by stating that ‘it means a lot.’

