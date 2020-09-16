Rapper Badshah's Robotic Moves Make Raghav Juyal Want To Dance With Him; Watch

Rapper Badshah is currently obsessing over Instagram reels and has been churning out some hilarious and quirky content to help fans keep boredom at bay. Yesterday, Badshah created an Instagram reel wherein he is seen grooving to a Jason Derulo song. Sharing the video, the Mercy rapper wrote, “Let me take you dancin”. Soon, ace dancer-choreographer Raghav Juyal slid into the comment section of the post to share his humorous take on the video.

Also Read | Badshah Posts A Desi Version Of Tokyo Drift - The 'Chandigarh Drift', Watch Video

Raghav Juyal wants to go ‘dancing’ with Badshah

After flaunting his cycling skills at home, on September 15, 2020, Punjabi rapper Badshah flaunted his quirky robot dance moves in an Instagram reel video. The 34-year-old was seen grooving to the tunes of Taking You Dancing by popstar Jason Derulo. Along with grooving to the peppy dance number, Badshah also tried his hands at the viral ‘bottle flip’ challenge in the short video clip.

However, he broke into laughter after he couldn’t succeed at the challenge. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he added a lyric from the song in the caption of his IG reel, which read, “Let me take you dancin”.

The video was quick to garner massive attention on the social media platform with over 100k views within a day. Later, Raghav Juyal aka Crockroaxz humorously responded to Badshah’s caption in the comment section of the post and expressed his wish of wanting to go dance with the sensational rapper, as he jokingly gushed, “Yayyyyy, I’ll come with you baby. Haha”.

Also Read | When Yo Yo Honey Singh Once Called Badshah A Nano Car, Details Here

Check out the IG reel below:

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Genda Phool rapper shared yet another reel on his Instagram handle wherein he’s seen trying his hands at basketball, but not being able to score the goal. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Aaj nahi to kal, par hoga zaroor (If not today but tomorrow, it will definitely happen)”.

Soon after he shared the video on Instagram, Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff was all-praise about his hop as he commented writing, “Pa ji hoppps”. Badshah was also quick to reply to Tiger’s comment as he quipped, “Paaji match due”.

Also Read | Badshah's Songs And Music Videos That Have Crossed The 200 Million Mark On YouTube

Take a look:

Also Read | Raghav Juyal On Playing Negative Character In 'Abhay 2', Elated About Its ZEE5 Release

(Image credit: Badshah and Raghav Juyal Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.