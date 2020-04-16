Badshah Announces New Collaboration With Payal Dev As 'Genda Phool' Becomes A Chartbuster

Rapper Badshah recently revealed the poster of his upcoming song in collaboration with Payal Dev. After the success of Genda Phool, the duo will be launching a new song which has been named Toxic. The poster of the song seems intriguing as it gives out an intense love vibe.

Badshah and Payal Dev to come up with a new song

Badshah recently posted a picture on his official Instagram handle which is also the poster of his upcoming song Toxic. The song is being made in collaboration with Payal Dev, due to which there is a lot of anticipation around the upcoming release. After their previous song Genda Phool, a wide range of audiences have liked the melodious and rap mix that the two artists come up with. The poster of the song posted by Badshah has the word “Toxic” written on it with parts of it slashed. The poster features a rose that is on fire indicating a love story that might not have an easy ride. In the caption for the post, Badshah has mentioned that the love will turn into hate in this song. He has not revealed a specific date for the release but has mentioned that it will happen soon. Have a look at the poster of Toxic from Badshah’s Instagram here.

Read Badshah To 'meet & Record Song' With Ratan Kahar After 'Genda Phool' Plagiarism Charges

Also read Badshah Reveals It Was Difficult To See Ratan Kahar In His Present Situation; Read Details

Badshah and Payal Dev’s Genda Phool

Badshah and Payal Dev’s latest song, Genda Phool, has been making headlines ever since its release. It features actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a key role. The song was also slapped with a plagiarism allegation as a verse of it is from a famous Bengali folk song. However, the artists were of the opinion that folk songs do not have rights associated with them and that this folk song has been remade a number of times in the past as well. Have a look at the song here:

Read Badshah Calls Plagiarism Row 'a Small Mistake'; Says 'lessons Learnt'

Also read 'Want Badshah To Come And Help,' Says Folk Artist Ratan Kahar Over Genda Phool Plagiarism

Image Courtesy: Badshah Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.