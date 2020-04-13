Badshah Reveals It Was Difficult To See Ratan Kahar In His Present Situation; Read Details

Rapper Badshah was recently in the news due to the plagiarism charges against him over his new track Genda Phool. The original Bengali folk song Boroloker Biti Lo was sung by Ratan Kahar. The rapper revealed that he wanted to make things better by making a song with the veteran folk artist. He also had plans to have it registered with copyright organizations and to record all of his work, so that he could obtain royalties. Continue reading to know more about Badshah response to this controversy.

ALSO READ: Masakali 2.0 Row: Badshah Says Composer AR Rahman 'liked' His Humma Humma Remix

Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah responds to the Ratan Kahar controversy

Away from the spotlight in the town of Siuri, Ratan Kahar found himself in the spotlight because of his all-time Bengali folk song Boroloker Biti Lo which was created back in the year 1972. Recently, Badshah used parts of the song in his new single, Genda Phool. But soon after the song released, netizens pointed out that many parts of the song had been plagiarised from the original track. Seeing this, Badshah quickly reached out to Kahar and reportedly deposited 500,000 rupees in Ratan's account. Further, he also added that it was sad to see Ratan Kahar in the situation that he is in right now.

ALSO READ: Badshah's Stunning Red Shirt's Price Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details Here

In an interview with IANS, when the rapper was asked if the controversy caught him off guard, Badshah revealed that it did. But his team and he had done full research on the sample before using the sound. He also added that there were no existing records of any previous versions of Shri Kahar as a lyricist and that is why they used the sound in the first place. However, within days, as he and his team started to be labelled in numerous articles and publications, his team contacted Ratan Kahar and decided to get him the recognition he deserved.

ALSO READ: Badshah Gets In Touch With ‘Boro Boker Biti Lo’ Artist Ratan Kahar, Gives Credit?

ALSO READ: Badshah To 'meet & Record Song' With Ratan Kahar After 'Genda Phool' Plagiarism Charges

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.