Badshah's Stunning Red Shirt's Price Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details Here

Indian rapper Badshah is one of the most well-known celebrities in the music industry. The singer is lauded for his catchy songs that always manage to send netizens into a tizzy. Apart from his great musical work, Badshah is also lauded for his sartorial choices, fans believe that he has a great sense of fashion. As per reports, the singer has also been dubbed more stylish than most of his industry colleagues.

Whether it's a Balenciaga jacket or a Versace shirt, Badshah’s sartorial choices have always been lauded. Recently, the Kala Chasma singer sported a classy shirt and the price of it is sure to blow your mind. As per reports, Badshah loves wearing eclectic and loud clothes. He recently shared a picture wearing a printed red short-sleeved shirt that has all "love quotes" written on it. The shirt is from the famous and one of his favourite brands, Balenciaga. He completed the look with classic denim and low-top sneakers.

According to reports by various me, the printed red 'love' shirt worn by the singer costs approximately Rs 55,000. Check out the picture below.

It is also reported that whatever Badshah is seen wearing becomes an instant trend as fans love imitating his fashion sense. In the picture, fans are happy seeing his post. Check out a few comments on the picture.

On the work front

Badshah recently released a new song titled ‘Genda Phool.’ The song features Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, however, the song has drawn a lot of controversies. According to reports, Badshah’s song did not go well with the music lovers as the line from the song ‘Boroloker Biti Lo’ was originally from Ratan Kahar’s song. It was also said that the rapper did not give any music credits to the folk singer.

