'Genda Phool' Row: Rapper Badshah Transfers Rs 5 Lakhs To Ratan Kahar; Read

Bengali folk artist Ratan Kahar is currently in limelight over the Genda Phool plagiarism row. As per reports, Ratan Kahar has created the all-time Bengali folk-pop hit titled ‘Boroloker Biti Lo’ in the year 1972 along with many other folk songs that were reported to be a super hit.

According to reports, rapper Badshah has kept his promise of helping the artist and has transferred Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artist's account amid the lockdown. It was said that on Monday, Badshah’s team transferred the money to Ratan Kahar’s bank account and it was also said that Ratan Kahar is extremely happy to receive the money. He even went on to thank Badshah for his gesture over a call. He also invited Badshah to come over to his place in Siuri when the lockdown is over.

The latest song of Badshah titled ‘Genda Phool’ features the Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, however, the song has drawn in a lot of controversies. As per reports, Badshah’s song didn’t go well with the audience because the line in the song ‘Boroloker Biti Lo’ was from Ratan Kahar’s original song. it was also reported that the rapper did not give any credits to the folk singer.

According to reports, the song was originally written by a Ratan Kahar, a Bengali folk artist, and was released in the year 1976. Netizens were most upset because the song ‘Genda Phool’ was uploaded on YouTube and the lyrics were credited to Badshah. However, after facing a major criticism by netizens, YouTube changed it and mentioned saying that the song is based on a Bengali folk song.

