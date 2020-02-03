Badshah, Honey Singh And Other Artists Song's That Made It To The 2010s Top 10 List

The years from 2010 to 2020 almost saw a different evolution. From downloading music to actually streaming it online, everything changed quickly. While in 2010, there were a few artists who would release their single albums that would become popular. Now, with the introduction of YouTube, it gave a platform to many artists to showcase their talent and introduce many amazing songs to the audience. Here are some of the best non-film songs which became popular in the previous decade,

Top 10 non-film songs of the decade (2010-2019)

Dj Waley Babu- Badshah ft. Aastha Gill

This album song is written and composed by Badshah also featured singer, Aastha Gill. The song was declared as the party anthem of the year 2015. Although released 4 years ago, this song still remains one of the most popular songs at parties. Dj Waley Babu also starred model Natasa Stankovic.

Honey Singh

Honey Singh was one of the leading singers and rappers in Bollywood during the 2010s. He was famous for his original songs and moreover his music videos became even more popular. Honey Singh's music videos starred many Bollywood celebrities and it also became the most viewed videos on YouTube. Some of his most popular non-film songs were Dheere Dheere, Love Dose, Desi Kalakar and Blue Eyes.

Dheere Dheere - Honey Singh

Blue Eyes - Honey Singh

Desi Kalakar - Honey Singh

Love Dose - Honey Singh

B-Praak

B-Praak is famous for his intense love songs with heartwarming lyrics. The music videos that he releases on YouTube are most viewed because of the intense love story it narrates. Some of B Praak's non-film songs which became quite popular are Pachtaoge starring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi and Filhaal starring Akshay Kumar and Noopur Sanon.

Pachtaoge

Filhall

Vaaste- Dhvani Bhanushali

Another upcoming star Dhvani Bhanushali is a Hindi pop singer who wooed the audience with her soothing voice in Vaaste. The song and the video Vaaste became so popular that it hit more than 600 million views on YouTube. Also, Vaaste became one of the most heard non film song of the decade.

Buzz – Aastha Gill ft. Badshah

The most trippy song of 2018 was Buzz, starring Aastha Gill, Priyank Sharma and Badshah in the music video. After Badshah's debut in the music industry with his song Dj Waley Babu, he gave a number of hits with his film and non-film songs.

Lamborghini- The Doorbeen

Featuring model Harshada, the song Lamberghini became quite popular which was an album song of The Doorbeen. The song was adapted for the film Jai Mummy Di, starring Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill and actor Sunny and Sonali. The song was a hit.

