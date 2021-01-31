Badshah Opens About His Childhood Dream; Says He 'wanted To Be An Astronaut'

Rapper and singer Badshah, who has given numerous songs to Bollywood, is undoubtedly one of the most popular rappers at present. Badshah's songs have made us groove with his thrilling music which included popular party anthems Kar Gayi Chul, Saturday Saturday, DJ wale Babu, Pagal Hai, and many more. Even though today Badshah is a household name as rapper, the Wakhra Swag artist wanted to be an Astronaut growing up.

Badshah talks about his childhood

In an Interview with MostltySane, Badshah opened up about his childhood while talking about his album Power Of Dreams Of A Kid. Born in Haryana, Badshah was born to the family of a government officer and his mother was a schoolteacher. Badshah expressed he loved being a kid and still considers it as the best part of his life filled with innocence in his small world. He talked about dreaming big in his childhood which was not filled with doubts and constraints.

He revealed he wanted to be an astronaut as a kid. Later his dreams varied from wanting to be a basketball player, a DJ and he was clear about the fact he didn’t want to do a 9-5 desk job which he had to do because of his family. Badshah opened up he went through a phase when he quit music for a while but he couldn't live without it and was drawn back to his dreams.

Badshah's Videos and Songs

Badshah's songs started to gain popularity after the release of his debut single DJ Wale Babu which had a million views within 30 hours of release in 2017. Earlier this year Badshah’s video song She Move It Like crossed 400 million views on YouTube. When the song was released, it garnered 11 million views within a day on YouTube adding another successful track to Badshah’s hits. The song stars Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain. Check out the song here:

On the work front, Badshah has teamed up with South Indian movie star Rashmika Mandanna who was recently declared the National Crush of India. Dear Comrade star is all set to feature in rapper Badshah’s music video titled Top Tucker. The music album will be produced by Saga Music and they have also roped Yuvan Shankar Raja and Amit Uchana for the project. Badshah’s 2020 Hindi pop song Genda Phool that features Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has become the most-watched music video of the year 2020, as per the list released by YouTube India.

