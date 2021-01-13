Rashmika Mandanna And Badshah Team Up For His Music Video 'Top Tucker'

South Indian movie actor Rashmika Mandanna has gained immense fame over the years with her work in the movies. The star was recently declared the national crush of India as well, such is her popularity. Rashmika is all set to feature in a music video with one of the most famous rappers in the country, Badshah for his song titled Top Tucker. Read on to know more about the collaboration between Rashmika Mandanna and Badshah.

Rashmika Mandanna to feature in Badshah’s new video, Top Tucker

According to a report by Pinkvilla, South star Rashmika Mandanna is all set to feature in rapper Badshah’s music video titled Top Tucker. The Dear Comrade star is really popular in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries and now expanding her prospects by being a part of Badshah’s video. The shooting for the same has commenced in Chandigarh and the entire team is already there working on their project. Saga music will be producing the video and has roped in Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Amit Uchana, and Rashmika for the same.

Rashmika's upcoming projects

Rashmika has projects with Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan in her kitty. In Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming untitled period romantic Telugu drama, Rashmika plays one of the leading ladies. The movie features Dulquer in the role of an Indian soldier. She will soon join the sets of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa as well. She will be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time in this project, which will be directed by Sukumar. Not just South cinemas, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Sidharth took to his Instagram to share the first look of the film, which will be bankrolled by RSVP Movies and will have Shantanu Bagchi at its helm. Malhotra's caption read, "The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu". You can see his post here.

Badshah's songs

Rapper Badshah has given several hits over the years in Hindi and Punjabi language and has a huge fan base because of his catchy tunes and words. He rose to fame with the song, DJ Waale Babu, which featured Aastha Gill as well and was one of the most successful songs in his career. He has rapped in a plethora of Bollywood songs including Chandigarh Mein, Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull, Tareefan, The Humma Song, Tumma Tumma Again, The Breakup song, Kala Chashma among many others.

Image Credits: Badshah's Official Instagram Account

