When Badshah Spoke Candidly About Remakes, Expressing He Won't Do It Anymore

Many have different ideas when it comes to remakes of original songs or movies. While some feel that remakes have now become synonyms, others claim that Bollywood has run out of original ideas. In the recent decade, viewers have seen musicians remaking classic original songs which have also garnered mix opinions with many considering that remakes tend to take away the charm of an original composition. Surprisingly, did you know acclaimed musician and rapper Badshah feels the same?

Badshah on remaking original songs

In one of his previous interviews with Faridoon Shahryar, the rapper candidly spoke about the rising trend of remakes in Bollywood. According to a report presented by Scoop Whoop, the rapper feels that everyone should give due credit to the original composers. As per Badshah, for corporate artists, a song is nothing less than a ‘product’. However, unlike them for Babshah, his songs are his ‘babies’.

Addressing the fact that many personal opinions do get attached with remakes, however, looking at the rising trend, the rapper couldn’t understand the reasoning behind a few remakes. During the interaction, he agreed that few creative pieces are so amazing that they do deserve a remake, however, nowadays they carry no meaning. He further added that he is done with remakes because he thinks that the quality of remakes has surely compromised. While concluding, the rapper said that although he has made remakes in the past, he will no longer make them.

On the professional front, his 2020 Hindi pop song Genda Phool became the most-watched music videos of 2020, as per the list released by YouTube India. The song was released in collaboration with singer Payal Dev. The music video of the song features Jacqueline Fernandez setting the dance stage on fire with her Bengali moves, donning a Bengali traditional saree. The Bengali lyrics of the song was penned down by lyricist Ratan Kahar. However, it was sung by Badshah. Genda Phool is set against the backdrop of the famous Hindu festival Durga Puja. Directed by Sneha Shetty, the song became one of the famous party numbers of the year.

