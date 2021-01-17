Did You Know Badshah Made 'She Move It Like' Within An Hour?

Badshah is one of the most acclaimed rappers of the Indian music industry. From Proper Patola to Genda Phool, the Haryanvi rapper has delivered umpteen foot-tapping numbers to the film industry. But did you know one of his hit songs She Move It Like was just made within an hour? Here’s what Badshah had to say about it at the time of its release.

She Move It Like was released back in the year 2018. During an interaction with Anupama Chopra, Badshah went on to reveal how the song was just made with an hour. The rapper said,

I was mastering my album and it was 2.30 am in the morning, both me and my programmer Aditya were sleepy. He asked me if I wanted to drink Horlicks. In Dubai, whenever we need a break in the night, we go to the tea shops and they serve Horlicks. After drinking it, there was this certain smell that transported me back to Dubai. Suddenly, this Arabic tune came into my mind and I shared it with my programmer, he said it was a mad tune. He then put on his headphones and asked me to give him 20 minutes. He laid down the entire structure of the song and then I jumped in. While he was laying down the structure I was writing the lyrics. We got the song done in 60 minutes flat.

After the release of the song, She Move It Like became another successful track in Badshah’s kitty. Within just a day, the music video of the song crossed 11 million views on YouTube. As of January 2021, She Move It Like has garnered over 400 million views. Check out the song here:

On the work front, Badshah’s 2020 pop song Genda Phool emerged as the most-watched music videos of 2020, as per the list released by YouTube India. In collaborating with Payal Dev, the music video of the song features Jacqueline Fernandez setting the dance floor on fire with her sizzling moves. Along with it, the actor has donned traditional Bengali saree in the song.

