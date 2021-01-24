When Badshah Candidly Spoke About The 'compromises' Of Facing Rapper's Block

Acclaimed Indian rapper Badshah has now become one of the most sought-after musicians in the Indian pop industry. From Saturday Saturday to Kar Gayi Chul, the Haryanvi rapper has delivered several party anthems to the film industry. But do you know even a successful rapper like Badshah had to once deal with rapper’s block?

Badshah on dealing with rapper’s block

In a previous interview with Anupama Chopra, the musician candidly spoke about the time when he was dealing with a rapper’s block. This was the duration when the rapper couldn’t release any music for over a span of three years. During the interaction, he stated that he had verses for each song ready with him, but their second verse wouldn’t match with the previous one. The musician also stressed on the fact, that the quality of any track should be around 95, if not 100. Badshah said,

I had one verse ready for each song but the second verse wouldn’t match up. Massive changes were taking place in my life, there were many compromises that were happening at the work front. There is a certain amount of quality that has to be there in a song and that quality should be around 95 if not 100. Obviously, there were constraints and a song is never complete. A lot of people are unable to finish their albums and especially in today’s time when you have to make songs for movies, look cool, make about 17 songs, I am really proud of myself.

On the professional front, Badshah has now joined hands with South Diva Rashmika Mandanna. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the duo will feature together in Badshah upcoming music video titled, Top Tucker. The shooting of the music video has reportedly commenced in Chandigarh. Saga music is bankrolling the entire project.

Meanwhile, Badshah’s 2020 Hindi pop song Genda Phool has become the most-watched music video of the year 2020, as per the list released by YouTube India. Genda Phool features Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez setting the dance stage on fire with her quirky Bengali moves. The song was made in collaboration with Payal Dev.

