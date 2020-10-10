Badshah Shares A Cryptic Post, Hints About His New Music Video From 'Tpodoak'

Bollywood’s famous rapper Badshah recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram which hints about his upcoming music video from his album TPODOAK. The picture seems to be a still from the new song where the singer can be seen standing under the spotlight while looking upwards and making a stance. While captioning the post, he hinted to the fans and wrote, “Next video from #tpodoak.”

Badshah shares cryptic post hinting at a new song

The cryptic post by the singer left his fans excited and curious to know more about the upcoming song. One user urged the singer to collaborate with Raftaar for his next. Another chimed in and congratulated the singer for the song and wrote that he is eagerly waiting for the song. Another user wrote that no matter what Badhshah one singer who makes his songs super hit.

Badshah had announced the new album Tpodoak in January with a twist. Badshah has only posted a dark picture with 'New Album' written on it and a caption that says 'TPODOAK'. Meanwhile, Badhsha recently collaborated with singers Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar for a new song. Mika Singh announced the news on Twitter about his first collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Badshah. "Hey Guys, Get set go for the biggest collaboration of the millennium. With my superstar bro Badshah and with the super hit machine Neha Kakkar", he tweeted. Mika Singh posted a promo video of the upcoming album in which the three stars were all decked up for their track. The video also features choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia or Badshah started his career at the same time with Yo Yo Honey Singh in his hip hop group Mafia Mundeer but split in 2012. DJ wale Babu was his debut song which was very successful and was placed number 1 on the Indian iTunes chart in a day of its release. His first popular song in Bollywood was Kar Gayi Chul; since then, he had made a place for himself in the industry.

