Badshah's New Song 'Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak' Aims At Uplifting Social Media Influencers

Singer and rapper Badshah recently released a promotional song for the new entertaining streaming app, MX TakaTak. The song has been created to inspire and motivate young content creators and influencers to bring out their innovative ideas on the internet. The music video has a few visually appealing shots along with a catchy tune which is being loved by his fans. The one-minute-long video was released on September 19 and has been gaining views with every passing minute.

Badshah’s new song ‘Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak’

Fan-favourite Badshah recently released a one-minute long song titled Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak, which is being loved by his fans country-wide. The song has been created to uplift young content creators by giving them a platform for exposure. In a recent interview with ANI, singer Badshah said that the song Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak is an ode to people who have been coming up with creative and entertaining videos.

Badshah said that this lockdown time at home has brought out an unimaginable talent in people around the world. He spoke about how people have been picking up new hobbies and keeping themselves busy in fitness and other productive work. He is of the stance that every Indian has the potential to become an influencer and all that they need is a stage to showcase their talents. Badshah further added that Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak song is an ode to all the performers who bring out an unexplored side of themselves. It is also for the people who wish to be known for their passion but have been afraid to put their true selves in front of the world. MX TakaTak, according to him, provides the necessary platform to achieve these dreams.

In the music video of Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak, rapper Badshah is seen in an uber-cool avatar with a neon jacket and complete black outfit. He is seen enacting a few creative ideas that social media influencers can use to create entertaining videos. In most parts of the video, Badshah appears on a mobile screen since he is promoting an application. Have a look at the music video of Kar TakaTak Bann TakaTak here.

Image credits: Still from YouTube (MX TakaTak)

