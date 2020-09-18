Badshah Tries Some Cricket Moves, Garners Praise From Yuvraj Singh; Check Out Here

Indian singer and rapper Badshah is known for his rap songs and lyrics. He released several hit songs over the years and is quite famous among the masses. Most of his songs have crossed the two hundred million views mark on YouTube. However, apart from singing, the rapper has revealed his love for cricket in a video on Instagram. Take a look at the video below.

Badshah’s cricket skills

The Genda Phool singer posted a video of himself playing cricket on Instagram. It was a slow motion video and featured Badshah as the batsman. He wrote a quirky caption that read, “Khelta Nahi cricket-wicket but when I do”. Take a look at the video:

Yuvraj Singh’s comment

This quirky video managed to grab everyone’s attention. However, the most special comment was by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj commented, “ Shot Prah! Ik Shika ta dikha!”. To which Badshah replied, “Paaji”. Take a look at Yuvraj’s comment.

Fan’s comments

The popular singer has a fan following of about 5.8M followers on Instagram. After he posted the video, his fans were amazed by the singer’s sports avatar. Some of them commented with rap lyrics while the others praised him for his quirky persona. Some of the comments were “hit cricket”, “Badshah sir back in the game”, “super se bhi upar”, “ khelta nai cricket wicket, par aise khelega toh lelega teri koi bhi wicket…. Cover pe catch out”. Take a look at Badshah’s fan’ reactions:

Badshah’s new song

Badshah recently released the poster of his upcoming song Aatmvishvas on Instagram. The caption read, "AATMVISHVAS" à¤†à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ Badshah x Amit Bhadana, Story of everyone, Coming soon. Zakhmon se gehra aatmvishwas, Shor se behra aatmvishwas, Mushkilon pe hasta aatmvishwas, Sabmein hai basta aatmvishwas”.

His fans couldn’t contain their excitement. They flooded his post with comments and best wishes for the new album. Some of them commented “Waiting bhaiya”, “can’t wait for this” Take a look at the poster below:

After giving back to back hits, Badshah rose to fame in the entertainment industry a few years ago. His songs have achieved over 200 million views on YouTube. Some of Badshah’s hit songs are Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Akh lad Jaave, Genda Phool, Kala Chashma and Garmi.

